Supply of inventory items for Parliamentary Office attracts 16 bidders

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTPAB) yesterday opened 16 bids for the Supply of Inventory Items for the Parliamentary Office. Some companies vied for all the lots, while other companies vied for specific lots.

Bids were also opened for procurement of computer hardware, accessories, and related equipment for support to the Probation Officer, Ministry of Legal Affairs.

 

 

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation- Expression of Interest  

 

  1. Design and Supply of Cargo Facility
  2. Design and Supervision of Office Area
  3. Design and Supply of Commercial Centres

 

 

Regional Democratic Council, Region 10 ( Retender) to have the Design and Supervision of the Construction of  Bamia/ Amelia’s Ward Primary School (Grade B), Upper Demerara/ Berbice, Region No. 10

 

 

