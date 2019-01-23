Senior police shake-up in ‘B’ Division

Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Several senior ranks were shifted around in the Guyana Police Force B’ Division effective from yesterday, Monday 22nd January, 2019.
Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Senior Superintendent Wayne DeHearte, who served as Deputy Commander in Berbice for a while, has been confined to only a sub-division. He will now take charge of the Number 3 sub-division which was headed by Assistant Superintendent Davidson, rather than being the second in charge of the entire B’ Division.
Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore will now fill the spot of Deputy Commander.
Additionally, Superintendent Bhudnarine Persaud who previously controlled the Number 2 sub-division (Borlam-Crabwood Creek) for over a year, was sent to Operations Room at the Central Police Station Headquarters. Ranks stationed in that department are tasked with the answering of calls and messages.
Superintendent Mahendra Singh will now take up the responsibility of running the Number 2 sub-division. Prior to Persaud’s time as the Officer-in-Charge of the Number 2 sub-division, he served as the Traffic Chief of Berbice.
