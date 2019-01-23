P&P Insurance Brokers’ annual practical pistol match to start GSSF’s calendar

Local practical shooters will for the fourth year be given an opportunity to participate in the Annual Practical Pistol Match which has been exclusively sponsored by P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited and hosted by the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation.

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Mr. Andrew Phang, noted that this will be the first competition for the GSSF’s calendar year. Competitors in the upcoming Match will be separated into two divisions based on their firearm setup: Production Division (for out of the factory firearms) and Limited Division (where some add-ons and higher end aftermarket parts are allowed.)

Mr. Phang noted that with sponsorship from P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited, prizes for the Top Three Overall Shooters in each division will be up for grabs. He expressed appreciation to P&P for their continued support of the G.S.S.F. and this event. He further opined that it is corporate support, such as the one P&P gives, that ensures that the sport continues to function locally.

Executive director of P&P, Mr. Vikash Panday attested to the fact that they have been doing this for quite a number of years and that he is happy to pledge their support to make this event a success and is confident that the event will be carried out well.“We have again dedicated our sponsorship and support to the GSSF,” he added.

Practical Shooting Chairman, Mr. David Dharry noted that the Match will be open to all experienced Practical Pistol Shooters of Guyana and advised competitors to pre-register. Interested sanctioned practical shooters wanting to come out to have some safe shooting fun, can contact any Committee Member of the GSSF, visit www.guyanasportshooting.com for further details or simply send an email to [email protected] indicating their interest to participate.

At the presentation at P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd.’s office located at Lots 272-273 Lamaha Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the Foundation, Mr. Andrew Phang in accepting the kind sponsorship, conveyed thanks to the Director, Mr. Vikash Panday. The Foundation expresses its thanks once again to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bishwa Panday and P&P Insurance, who un-hesitatingly came on board to support the sport shooting fraternity for the fourth year making this an official event on the shooting Calendar.