Palms, Mahaica Children’s Home receive special needs buses

The Palms Geriatric Home and the Mahaica Children’s Home yesterday each received one Special Needs minibus, at a total cost of $11.4 Million, from the Ministry of Social Protection.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally officially handed over the minibuses which are fully equipped with multiple lifts, seatbelts and advance security mechanism. It was noted that the vehicles will aid significantly in the transport of elderly citizens and special needs patients.

Ally said her ministry is dedicated to providing proper services to the citizens of Guyana and will ensure that the patients of the Palms Geriatric Home are offered the right amenities.

“We are very happy that we can provide service to the elderly, we will put in the extra effort and this is just one step further. We have done a lot of refurbishing at the Palms and there will be more infrastructural advancement in the future,” the Minister said

Additionally, she noted that along with the Palms and the Mahaica Children’s Home, the buses will also provide services to other organisations when the need arises.

In 2018, three elevators and a rehabilitated ward were commissioned at the Palms Geriatric Home in the ministry’s mandate to raise the standard of the Geriatric Residential Facilities.