Palms, Mahaica Children’s Home receive special needs buses

Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Palms Geriatric Home and the Mahaica Children’s Home yesterday each received one Special Needs minibus, at a total cost of $11.4 Million, from the Ministry of Social Protection.
Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally officially handed over the minibuses which are fully equipped with multiple lifts, seatbelts and advance security mechanism. It was noted that the vehicles will aid significantly in the transport of elderly citizens and special needs patients.
Ally said her ministry is dedicated to providing proper services to the citizens of Guyana and will ensure that the patients of the Palms Geriatric Home are offered the right amenities.
“We are very happy that we can provide service to the elderly, we will put in the extra effort and this is just one step further. We have done a lot of refurbishing at the Palms and there will be more infrastructural advancement in the future,” the Minister said
Additionally, she noted that along with the Palms and the Mahaica Children’s Home, the buses will also provide services to other organisations when the need arises.
In 2018, three elevators and a rehabilitated ward were commissioned at the Palms Geriatric Home in the ministry’s mandate to raise the standard of the Geriatric Residential Facilities.
Jan 23, 2019Local practical shooters will for the fourth year be given an opportunity to participate in the Annual Practical Pistol Match which has been exclusively sponsored by P&P Insurance Brokers...
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
In journalism, there are several categories of the supplier of information. There is your friend who has a substantial position... more
Guyana will continue to be viewed as a backwater nation. The country is spending millions to redesign hospitals and health... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]