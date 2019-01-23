National U15 cricketer gets help from BCB Ball project

Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
National under-15 pacer Isaiah Thorne was the recipient of a pair of batting gloves compliments of the Berbice Cricket Board ball project. Thorne is among the quickest young pacers in the country who represented Guyana in 2018 and is set to do so again this year. He has improved significantly in his batting and is fast developing into an all-rounder. The board through the ball project fund helped many clubs in the county. Cricket in Berbice was dormant for about two years before the Hilbert Foster administration took over.
Speaking on behalf of the BCB, Alex Algoo, himself a national youth cricketer, said that he is very thankful to the board for giving himself and other young cricketers lots of opport
unities to play cricket. He added that there are many competitions played with lots of emphasis placed on youth cricket. He encouraged Thorne to take the game seriously and strive for excellence. Algoo also told him to train hard, be discipline at all times and remain committed.
Thorne in response thanked the BCB for the kind gesture and promised that he will surely do everyone in Berbice proud. BCB president Hilbert Foster only recently presented a pair of bowling boots to young Thorne.
The Berbice Cricket Board takes the opportunity to thank the following persons for their contribution to the ball project and wish to work together for more success in 2019:
Brian Chunilall, Noreen Seubarran-Gaskin, Two friends of Berbice Cricket, Yasin Mohamed, Randal Patterson, Ryan Bhagwandin, Ian Bhagwandin, Derick Beharry, Renick and Guytri Beharry, Kalvin Somrah, Raj Mathura, Faizal Jaffarally, Bobby and Pamela Kewlachand, Mukesh Mattai, Danny Somai, Tribhowan Mohabir, Yadram Bojh, Sharmila Muneshwar, Javed Raffik, Nazim Hussain, Allan Mangru, Owen Humphrey, Leanna Bachan, Imran Saccoor, Sean Devers, Vijai Das, Rakesh Sooppersaud, Bhimsain George, Jeffrey Samaroo, Jack Beharry and Surendra Hiralall.
Jan 23, 2019Local practical shooters will for the fourth year be given an opportunity to participate in the Annual Practical Pistol Match which has been exclusively sponsored by P&P Insurance Brokers...
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
In journalism, there are several categories of the supplier of information. There is your friend who has a substantial position... more
Guyana will continue to be viewed as a backwater nation. The country is spending millions to redesign hospitals and health... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]