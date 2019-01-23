National U15 cricketer gets help from BCB Ball project

National under-15 pacer Isaiah Thorne was the recipient of a pair of batting gloves compliments of the Berbice Cricket Board ball project. Thorne is among the quickest young pacers in the country who represented Guyana in 2018 and is set to do so again this year. He has improved significantly in his batting and is fast developing into an all-rounder. The board through the ball project fund helped many clubs in the county. Cricket in Berbice was dormant for about two years before the Hilbert Foster administration took over.

Speaking on behalf of the BCB, Alex Algoo, himself a national youth cricketer, said that he is very thankful to the board for giving himself and other young cricketers lots of opport

unities to play cricket. He added that there are many competitions played with lots of emphasis placed on youth cricket. He encouraged Thorne to take the game seriously and strive for excellence. Algoo also told him to train hard, be discipline at all times and remain committed.

Thorne in response thanked the BCB for the kind gesture and promised that he will surely do everyone in Berbice proud. BCB president Hilbert Foster only recently presented a pair of bowling boots to young Thorne.

The Berbice Cricket Board takes the opportunity to thank the following persons for their contribution to the ball project and wish to work together for more success in 2019:

Brian Chunilall, Noreen Seubarran-Gaskin, Two friends of Berbice Cricket, Yasin Mohamed, Randal Patterson, Ryan Bhagwandin, Ian Bhagwandin, Derick Beharry, Renick and Guytri Beharry, Kalvin Somrah, Raj Mathura, Faizal Jaffarally, Bobby and Pamela Kewlachand, Mukesh Mattai, Danny Somai, Tribhowan Mohabir, Yadram Bojh, Sharmila Muneshwar, Javed Raffik, Nazim Hussain, Allan Mangru, Owen Humphrey, Leanna Bachan, Imran Saccoor, Sean Devers, Vijai Das, Rakesh Sooppersaud, Bhimsain George, Jeffrey Samaroo, Jack Beharry and Surendra Hiralall.