Court hears… Miner attempts to burn colleague alive during robbery

A miner will be spending the next few days in jail as he was remanded, following two charges which involved violent robberies.

Conrad Henry called ‘Andre’ of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, denied the allegations after the charges were read to him.

It is alleged that on November 13, 2018 at Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, he robbed Hines Joseph of one BLU cellular phone valued at $26,000 by use of violence.

Furthermore, it was also alleged that Henry on the same date and at the same location, stole from Joseph articles amounting to $1,691,000 – the property of James Fowler – by use of violence on Hines Joseph.

The accused appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Henry informed the court that he is 29 years of age and does mining as his source of income.

The victim, Joseph, made an appearance in court despite his injuries.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris presented the facts of the charge which stated that the defendant and the victim work together as employees of Fowler. On the day in question Henry left Joseph in charge of the mining camp and upon his return he asked the victim for the keys to a strong box.

Joseph refused to hand over the keys and this angered Henry. Later in the day Henry returned and attacked Joseph. He tied him up along with two others from the camp. The accused then allegedly poured gasoline on the victim and threatened to burn him alive.

Henry then fled the scene. Joseph was soon rescued and taken to the Matthew’s Ridge Hospital for medical attention.

Fowler later saw Henry in Vreed-en-Hoop where he confronted him, and Henry allegedly handed over an article he stole. Fowler then alerted the police and Henry was arrested and taken into custody.

When asked if he had anything to say to the court pertaining to what was related by the prosecutor, Henry stated that, “I don’t know anything about what I am accused of or how this man got his injuries.”

“Fowler saw me many times before I was arrested. I took a computer box because he owed me money. He came and begged saying he will pay me, so I gave him back the box.”

Prosecutor Harris objected to bail based on the seriousness and the prevalence of the offence. Also, the defendant fled the jurisdiction after the robbery and if granted bail he would not return to court.

Magistrate Marcus then refused bail for Henry and adjourned the matter until February 4, 2019 at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Henry while leaving the court room was heard saying, “I got to come out of here.”