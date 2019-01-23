Magnum Mash Cup 2 futsal launched

The second annual Magnum Mash Cup inter-ward futsal tournament will kick off at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, where 32 teams will clash for almost $1million in cash prizes, beginning

February 2nd.

The launch was held yesterday at the Windjammer Hotel where organiser of the event, Esan Griffith, indicated that all systems are in place for another exciting tournament that will last a total of nine playing nights, concluding on March 2nd.

The Magnum Mash Futsal is a collaborative effort with the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the director of that body, Christopher Jones, was also present at the launch yesterday and he noted that the increase in prize money is a clear indicator of how successful the initial tournament was and the event has his full support.

The champions will pocket $600,000, while the second and third place teams will pocket $350,000 and $200,000 respectively.

ANSA McAL Trading, through the Magnum Tonic Wine brand, continues to embrace the tournament with the headline sponsorship.

The other playing days for the inter-ward football tournament are February 5, 9, 13, 16, 19, 21, 24 with the grand final slated for March 2.

Security will be one of top priority during match nights the organisers affirmed.