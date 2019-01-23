Gunmen kill taxi driver execution-style on East Bank highway

An Indian Chief Taxi driver was shot dead execution-style last night, around 20:00 hrs, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, while his horrified girlfriend and five-year-old daughter sat in his car.

Kevin Walters, 35, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was shot in the face and died shortly after at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

There are reports that one of the gunmen was injured after Walters, said to be an ex-soldier, rammed into the gunmen’s bike.

Reports suggest that the gunmen had trailed their victim.

According to reports, Walters was heading south along the East Bank of Demerara in Toyota Allion, PXX1509, when the gunmen, on a CG motorcycle, came up to his car, in the vicinity of the Two Brothers Gas Station near Eccles.

On seeing the men, Walters reportedly attempted to ram his car into the bike, but the pillion rider opened fire, shooting Walters in the face.

The mortally wounded man remained at the scene for some time before being rushed to the GPHC, where he was pronounced dead.

Walters is the third individual to be executed in recent weeks.

Some three weeks ago, Sean Allister O’Brien Greene, 38, of Queenstown, Georgetown, and Number 78 Village, Springlands, Corentyne, was riddled with bullets outside a Hotel in Queenstown.

This was followed by the killing of Suriname businessman Nitender Oemrawsingh, whose body, bearing a gunshot wound to the head was found on the Number 63 beach.

The latter killing is believed to be linked to the recent discovery in Suriname of 2,300 kilos of cocaine in a rice shipment