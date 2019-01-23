Govt. looking to fund NGOs in quest to boost economic activities

With strategic funding, government is aiming to boost the country’s economic activities. Moreover, government, through its Ministry of Social Protection, has called on Non Governmental Organisations [NGOs] to lend support to this tactical cause.

In an advertisement published in the Sunday Edition of this newspaper, government announced that it is seeking the support of NGOs with the ability to create or expand economic activities that will result in job opportunities.

According to the advertisement, government is hoping that NGOs with the key traits will opt to benefit from strategic funding on offering. With the funding being offered through its Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme, which falls under the purview of the Social Protection Ministry, government is optimistic that NGOs interested in receiving funding will embark on entrepreneurial activities.

Projects, the Social Protection Ministry has announced, “must result in the creation or expansion of economic activities that will result in job opportunities and income generation at the grassroots level.”

Each application, according to the Ministry, will be examined from the point of view of: cost benefit, employment creation amongst the disadvantaged and persons in difficult circumstances such as youths, women, single parents, unemployed, persons with disability and other vulnerable groups, and contribution to the promotion of a green economy.

Moreover, to be considered for a grant under the SLED programme, groups must be registered or have commenced the registration process. According to the Ministry too, “registration as a cooperative is preferable in keeping with provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLCFT) Act.”

Added to this, applicants must also complete an application form and have a bank account within four months of being identified for funding. All applications must be completed on or before February 8, 2019.

Persons desiring of take advantage of this initiative can obtain applications forms from the SLED Programme Unit of the Social Protection Ministry at Lamaha and East Streets, Georgetown or contact the office on telephone number 227-3497, Ext. 213 or 212 or email [email protected]

According to information released by government, more than 277 households have benefitted from income-generating activities under the SLED programme in 2018, with an estimated 1,264 persons including women, young people and entrepreneurs being the beneficiaries.

During the 2019 budget debates Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally had told the National Assembly that in 2018, $150 Million was budgeted towards the programme and 33 projects were identified in various regions

“Areas of business include poultry rearing, pig rearing, farming, garment construction, manufacturing outlets, preservation of fruits, making of jams and jellies, salted fish processing, shade house cultivation, women’s empowerment training, block making and leather craft production,” Minister Ally explained.

With an allocation of $250M in the 2019 budget, the Ministry of Social Protection is set to expand the programme this year. Minister Ally said this is necessary, since the programme has positively impacted households. She boasted that under her Ministry via SLED, residents in the communities of Akawani, Pomeroon, Chenapau, Hiawa, Moco Moco, Aranaputa and Aishalton were empowered.

“We are investing more into this initiative because of the positive impact that the programme is having on households as well as communities as a whole, we are transforming people’s lives. Many who could not sustain themselves and families can now do so, the figures and the evidence are clear,” she said.

The SLED Programme along with the Ministry’s Women of Worth (WOW) and People of Worth Entrepreneurial Resources (POWER) loan programmes, will continue to provide funding to persons targeted for various business start-up ventures in the 10 administrative regions of Guyana, Minister Ally shared. The Ministry’s goal, she stated, is to ensure the programmes assist in reducing dependency on the social safety net.