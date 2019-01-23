GABF elections and AGM slated for Saturday Singh pegged to be elected unopposed

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has announced that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Executive Committee elections will be held this Saturday at the Roraima Duke Lodge hotel

located at 94-95 Duke Street, Kingston, from 13:00hrs.

Current President, Nigel Hinds, has indicated that he will not be contesting the elections, while a release from the GABF noted that up to press time, there was the submission of just one slate, which will more than likely be unopposed at the elections.

Current Vice President (VP) of Operations, Michael Singh, is expected to become the new President of the GABF and he has provided the federation with a slate for the elections that includes no strangers to the local basketball fraternity.

The slate which has been submitted reads:

– Michael Singh – President

– Kenrick Thomas – VP

– Lawrence Simon – VP

– Alex Graham – VP

– Patrick Haynes – General Secretary

– Gavin Singh – Treasurer

– Andrew Hercules – Technical Coordinator

Kenrick Thomas served as VP during the current Executive Committee’s tenure and he will remain along with Patrick Haynes who is the Honorary Secretary of the GABF. The other members of the outgoing body include Haslyn Graham (VP), Cecil Chin (Technical Director) and Clement DeNobrega (Treasurer).

Affiliate Members of GABF are entitled to two votes and those bodies include the Linden, Bartica, Berbice and Georgetown basketball associations, the Guyana Basketball Officials Council (GBOC), Women’s Basketball Association (WBA), the Georgetown Masters and GT Pioneers group.

The GABF AGM and Elections takes places less than a month before the nation’s senior men’s team are scheduled to depart for Colombia in what is going to be biggest competition in Guyana basketball history; the FIBA Americas qualify tournament.

Guyana has been placed in Pool B of the qualifiers alongside Bolivia, Paraguay and the hosts Colombia, with the top two teams qualifying for the 2021 FIBA Americas Championships, which will see participation of the World’s number one team, the USA and regional powerhouse Canada. (Calvin Chapman)