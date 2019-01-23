Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former cop gets four years for trafficking in cocaine

Jan 23, 2019 News 0

 

A City Magistrate yesterday sentenced a former member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to four years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on a narcotics charge.
Twenty-two-year-old Louie Dublin was sentenced by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the conclusion of the trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Jailed: Louie Dublin

Dublin, Devon Bunbury, 28 and Gavin Harris, 26, were charged separately for the same offence.
The court heard that on March 17, 2017, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the men had in their possession 588 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They all pleaded not guilty to the charge on their first court appearance.
The Magistrate in handing down her ruling yesterday, told the court that after perusing the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, led by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, she was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Dublin did traffic the narcotics mentioned in the charge.
However, she ruled that the Prosecution was unable to prove their case against Bunbury and Harris; hence, she dismissed the matter against them.
It was reported that on the day in question, members of the Police Force carried out a sting operation at the Lotus Restaurant and Bar at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri. Dublin was searched and the cocaine was found in his possession. It was stated that when Dublin was arrested, he gave the police a caution statement stating that he was given the bag by two individuals whom he named as Devon Bunbury and Gavin Harris, and also apologised for having the substance in his possession.
Dublin was later arrested and charged for the offence.
Throughout the trial, Dublin was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson, who had argued that his client had no knowledge of what was inside that bag that was given to him, since the bag was sealed.

More in this category

Sports

P&P Insurance Brokers’ annual practical pistol match to start GSSF’s calendar

P&P Insurance Brokers’ annual practical pistol match to start...

Jan 23, 2019

  Local practical shooters will for the fourth year be given an opportunity to participate in the Annual Practical Pistol Match which has been exclusively sponsored by P&P Insurance Brokers...
Read More
Magnum Mash Cup 2 futsal launched

Magnum Mash Cup 2 futsal launched

Jan 23, 2019

GABF elections and AGM slated for Saturday Singh pegged to be elected unopposed

GABF elections and AGM slated for Saturday Singh...

Jan 23, 2019

ECCC SPR Enterprise 40-over cricket Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CC denied possible victory due to rain, lack of covers

ECCC SPR Enterprise 40-over cricket Buxton...

Jan 23, 2019

National U15 cricketer gets help from BCB Ball project

National U15 cricketer gets help from BCB Ball...

Jan 23, 2019

Ramkelawan elected as chairman of ECCCC

Ramkelawan elected as chairman of ECCCC

Jan 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]