Former cop gets four years for trafficking in cocaine

A City Magistrate yesterday sentenced a former member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to four years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on a narcotics charge.

Twenty-two-year-old Louie Dublin was sentenced by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the conclusion of the trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Dublin, Devon Bunbury, 28 and Gavin Harris, 26, were charged separately for the same offence.

The court heard that on March 17, 2017, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the men had in their possession 588 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They all pleaded not guilty to the charge on their first court appearance.

The Magistrate in handing down her ruling yesterday, told the court that after perusing the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, led by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, she was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Dublin did traffic the narcotics mentioned in the charge.

However, she ruled that the Prosecution was unable to prove their case against Bunbury and Harris; hence, she dismissed the matter against them.

It was reported that on the day in question, members of the Police Force carried out a sting operation at the Lotus Restaurant and Bar at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri. Dublin was searched and the cocaine was found in his possession. It was stated that when Dublin was arrested, he gave the police a caution statement stating that he was given the bag by two individuals whom he named as Devon Bunbury and Gavin Harris, and also apologised for having the substance in his possession.

Dublin was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Throughout the trial, Dublin was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson, who had argued that his client had no knowledge of what was inside that bag that was given to him, since the bag was sealed.