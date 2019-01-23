Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Engines and other activities starting to rev-up for Bartica Regatta 2019 Mayor Marshall is Chairman of Planning Committee

Plans have commenced for what is anticipated to be the biggest Bartica Regatta with Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, Chairing the Regatta Planning Committee.
The first meeting was convened last week in the Office of the Mayor and it has been revealed that this initial meeting allowed members of the committee to meet each other before getting down to intense planning to get the show on the road.


Photos saved as Bartica Mayor Gifford Marshall (right) chairing the initial meeting of the Bartica Regatta Planning Committee.

Last year’s Easter Regatta was organised by the Bartica Development Business Association (BDBA) but this year, the responsibility has now been handed to the Town Council with Mayor Marshall pledging that every effort would be made to ensure that this year’s event sets the bench mark for others to come.
“I know that Bartica Regatta has been around for many years now and would have many different groups involved in organising this marquee event; I would say that with a new body taking charge, the Council directly, we will ensure that it is the best ever held and persons coming to this Town to enjoy what we will be having on offer will have the best time of their lives.”
Marshall noted that they would not be re-inventing the wheel but would be building on what obtained in the past to ensure that patrons, businesses, athletes and all stakeholders are satisfied with what would be served up in the sports and entertainment arena.
Marshall would be assisted by the veteran Holbert Knights, who is very experienced when it comes to Bartica Regatta, Knights is the Vice Chairman of the committee with Ms. Ciana Persaud as the Office Manager.
A robust plan to garner support from corporate Guyana has already commenced whilst plans for the usual programmes/activities would be fine tuned and released to the public in the coming weeks.

Flashback! His Excellency President David Granger took time out last year to meet patrons at the Bartica Regatta Powerboat racing held at Golden Beach’ Mayor Gifford Marshall is at right.

“We would be working to ensure that the activities are all encompassing for the patrons so that the experience would be second to none. The various sub-committees have been activated and we would be having regular meetings to ensure that a great time is had by all.”
One of the attractions for Regatta is the Pageant which has four segments attached to it – top model, carnival and sashing ceremony, intelligence segment and platform presentation and the Pageant night.
The Sports Programme will see cricket, dominoes, volleyball, basketball, river swim, dirt bike racing, street football and powerboat racing being served up for the athletes and fans to enjoy, while on the Entertainment front there would be a gospel night, Bartica Regatta talent competition, road jam, regatta racing and beach party and regatta wash down which would bring an end to the 2019 edition of Bartica Regatta.
The confirmed dates, times and venues would be released shortly.

