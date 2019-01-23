ECCC SPR Enterprise 40-over cricket Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CC denied possible victory due to rain, lack of covers

Rain washed out the opening round encounter of the East Coast Cricket Committee SPR Enterprise 40-over tournament at Buxton ground between Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club and Helena-Supply

Cricket Club last Sunday with the home side in a good position to register victory in their debut in the tournament.

The Buxton bowlers capitalized on the overcast conditions in the 23 overs a side reduced match, to bundle out the Visitors for 95 in 19.3 overs. Saied Allie blasted an aggressive 41 but he was the only batsman who managed a significant score in testing conditions.

Urged on by the home crowd, medium pacers Owen Andrews took career best figures of 6-4 in 4 overs, while Ceazier Glenn chipped in with 2-30 from 2.3 overs.

In reply, Buxton openers Skipper Marvin Cato and Anthony McFarlane had put their team in a comfortably position at 40 without loss from 6.4 overs before rain and the lack of covers possibly robbed the Buxtonians of what could have been a comfortable victory.

Earlier, overnight rain and a damp pitch contributed to a late start and Buxton invited Helena to bat on a quick track with good pace and carry and despite consistent swing bowling the team from Mahaica on the Upper East Coast, were moving steadily along at 27 without loss after six overs in testing conditions as the left arm pair of Travis Gilbert (1-19 from five overs) and Ganesh Surujpaul (1-15 from five overs) kept the batsmen in shackles. And after 10-overs Helena were 35-2.

Skipper Cato then turned to his pair of right arm seam bowlers on a track that assisted the pacers and they did not disappoint.

Bowling lively spells, Andrews and Glenn combined to orchestrate a dramatic collapse which resulted in all 10 wickets tumbling for 68 runs before the adverse weather condemned the contest to no-result with Buxton large and in charge in their own back-yard. (Sean Devers)