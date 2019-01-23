Sea defence contractor obligated to repair damaged WCD access road —Ministry official

Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The contractor is obligated to repair any damage incurred to the access road at La Union, West Coast Demerara (WCD) over the duration of the river defence project.
Chief Sea and River Defence Officer attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Kevin Samad noted this as he commented on the concerns raised by residents over the condition in which heavy duty machinery has left one of their main access roads. The residents have express concerns that the road will not be repaired.
However the Ministry official has noted the contract between the Government of Guyana, (GoG), the Caribbean Development Bank and the contractor–BK International–makes provision for the road to be restored to its original state.
Samad told Kaieteur News that BK International commenced work on the G$1B river defence project in August of 2017. According to Samad, the project was scheduled to last 18 months and be completed by the end of February. However, with complaints leveled against the contractors over an access road in the area, Samad noted that intervention will be made on behalf of the residents.
“We will have someone speak to the contractor to ensure that the residents have some course of redress and the road is fixed,” Samad added.
Over the past year, residents of the small community located along the stretch of West Coast Demerara highway just outside Crane, have watched as heavy duty trucks transformed their once solid bitumen paved road into a pot-holed mud dam.
Jan 23, 2019Local practical shooters will for the fourth year be given an opportunity to participate in the Annual Practical Pistol Match which has been exclusively sponsored by P&P Insurance Brokers...
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
In journalism, there are several categories of the supplier of information. There is your friend who has a substantial position... more
Guyana will continue to be viewed as a backwater nation. The country is spending millions to redesign hospitals and health... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]