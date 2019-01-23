Sea defence contractor obligated to repair damaged WCD access road —Ministry official

Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

The contractor is obligated to repair any damage incurred to the access road at La Union, West Coast Demerara (WCD) over the duration of the river defence project.
Chief Sea and River Defence Officer attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Kevin Samad noted this as he commented on the concerns raised by residents over the condition in which heavy duty machinery has left one of their main access roads. The residents have express concerns that the road will not be repaired.
However the Ministry official has noted the contract between the Government of Guyana, (GoG), the Caribbean Development Bank and the contractor–BK International–makes provision for the road to be restored to its original state.
Samad told Kaieteur News that BK International commenced work on the G$1B river defence project in August of 2017. According to Samad, the project was scheduled to last 18 months and be completed by the end of February. However, with complaints leveled against the contractors over an access road in the area, Samad noted that intervention will be made on behalf of the residents.
“We will have someone speak to the contractor to ensure that the residents have some course of redress and the road is fixed,” Samad added.
Over the past year, residents of the small community located along the stretch of West Coast Demerara highway just outside Crane, have watched as heavy duty trucks transformed their once solid bitumen paved road into a pot-holed mud dam.

