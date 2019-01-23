Bel Air man jailed for illegal weapons

Lloyd Johnson and Andre Smart appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts yesterday before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to hear their fate as she ruled on their matter for possession of illegal weapons.

Based on the evidence provided by the police prosecution, the magistrate found that it was sufficient for her to find Johnson guilty of the charges. On the other hand, the evidence provided proved that Smart had no knowledge of the articles, therefore he was set free.

Johnson was represented by attorney at law Adrian Thompson.

In a plea of mitigation, the attorney told the court that Johnson is 43 years old and resides at 226 Bel Air Park, Georgetown. He also told the court that Johnson is married and has two children.

After listening to the attorney, the Magistrate Marcus sentenced Johnson to two and a half years imprisonment and fined him a sum of $50,000 for the two charges. The sentences are to run concurrently.

According to reports, acting on information received, police ranks from ‘A’ Division conducted an operation along the East Bank of Demerara. They stopped motor car PRR 3017 which at the time was driven by Johnson. A search was conducted on the vehicle, and two handguns were discovered. Smart, who was a passenger, and Johnson, were promptly arrested and taken into custody.