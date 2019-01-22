Latest update January 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Voir Dire ongoing in ‘Mango Man’ murder trial

Jan 22, 2019 News 0

 

A Voir Dire is ongoing in the trial of death row inmate Royden Williams and his co-accused, who are on trial before Justice James Bovell Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury, for the murder of Kumar Singh

Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’

called ‘Mango Man.’
Williams, called ‘Smallie’, and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty’, are alleged to have murdered Singh on August 30, 2007 in the County of Demerara. They have pleaded not guilty to the charge.
According to reports, Singh, who was 51 at the time, was shot after gunmen stormed his home at 51 Craig Milne, Cove and John, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara home and terrorized his family. The gunmen also shot at his family members during the ordeal before escaping on foot.
Singh sustained several gunshot wounds and died while undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Sherwin Nero called ‘Catty’

In 2017, Williams was sentenced to death after being found guilty on 12 counts of murder in relation to the Bartica Massacre, which occurred in 2008.
Attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Ashley Henry are appearing for the two accused.

More in this category

Sports

Singh’s ton propels DCC, Everest, Police triumph Khan slams 90 for ECC

Singh’s ton propels DCC, Everest, Police triumph Khan slams 90 for...

Jan 22, 2019

  Opener Sachin Singh struck a fine century to lead Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a 103-run victory over University of Guyana (UG), while Everest Cricket Club and Police registered wins when...
Read More
Providing infrastructure for athletes development is priority – Bartica Mayor Marshall Congratulate new BFA President, Alden Marslowe

Providing infrastructure for athletes development...

Jan 22, 2019

Arinze Chance breaks national indoor record

Arinze Chance breaks national indoor record

Jan 22, 2019

Patrick Ford Memorial set for Feb 17 T&T to send team list tomorrow – GBA

Patrick Ford Memorial set for Feb 17 T&T to...

Jan 22, 2019

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt Concacaf/GFF Club Marketing Workshop conclude

Forde urges participants to put into practice...

Jan 21, 2019

Bris’O’ promotions Bikini ‘Boxing’ 2 set for Bartica Regatta

Bris’O’ promotions Bikini...

Jan 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]