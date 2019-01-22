Voir Dire ongoing in ‘Mango Man’ murder trial

A Voir Dire is ongoing in the trial of death row inmate Royden Williams and his co-accused, who are on trial before Justice James Bovell Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury, for the murder of Kumar Singh

called ‘Mango Man.’

Williams, called ‘Smallie’, and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty’, are alleged to have murdered Singh on August 30, 2007 in the County of Demerara. They have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to reports, Singh, who was 51 at the time, was shot after gunmen stormed his home at 51 Craig Milne, Cove and John, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara home and terrorized his family. The gunmen also shot at his family members during the ordeal before escaping on foot.

Singh sustained several gunshot wounds and died while undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

In 2017, Williams was sentenced to death after being found guilty on 12 counts of murder in relation to the Bartica Massacre, which occurred in 2008.

Attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Ashley Henry are appearing for the two accused.