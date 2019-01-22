Suspected Sindicato Gang members remanded for grenades

Two Venezuelans who are believed to be linked to the notorious Sindicato Gang were yesterday charged and remanded to prison after they were allegedly caught with two grenades.

Luis Alfredo Gonzalez, 37 and Daniel Alberto Munoz, 27, both pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on January 17, at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, Essequibo, they each had in their possession a hand grenade, when they were not licensed firearm holders.

The unrepresented men appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The men, who spoke through an interpreter, denied being part of the Sindicato Gang.

The men told the court that they were passengers in a boat when they were approached by a group of men who told them to place the grenades in their pants’ crotch.

They further went on to state that the men threatened to harm their families if they did not comply.

The Magistrate after listening to men entered a not guilty plea on their behalf.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris stated that on the day in question, members of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force were on patrol duties in the Eteringbang area when they intercepted a boat with 17 passengers comprising Venezuelans and Guyanese.

The court heard that a search was conducted on the defendants who were acting in a suspicious manner and the two hand grenades were found in their crot

ch. The men were then arrested and taken into custody.

Further investigations carried out reportedly revealed that both defendants are in the Sindicato Gang.

Prosecutor Harris was opposed to bail being granted to the defendants on the grounds that they are not Guyanese and are likely to flee the jurisdiction.

He added that the offence is a serious one, which attracts a serious penalty.

Magistrate Marcus after listening to the prosecutor remanded the men to prison.

They were instructed to make their next court appearance on March 18, when they will appear in the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.