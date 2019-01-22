Sophia shopowner stabbed to death

Latest update January 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Dead: Godfrey Phillip

Forty-eight-year-old Godfrey Phillip of 3028 ‘D’ Field, Sophia died after being stabbed to the abdomen on Sunday night around 23:45 hours, reportedly by a Pike Street, Sophia resident.

The incident occurred in front of a shop that Phillip operates, after he (Phillip) intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman, said to be his wife.
Phillip died at the Georgetown Public Hospital in his daughter’s arms after being rushed to the hospital by public-spirited citizens who were in the vicinity of where the stabbing occurred.
When Kaieteur News arrived at Phillip’s house, family members were making preparations for a wake.

The shop where the fatal stabbing occurred.

The man’s stepdaughter said that a neighbour witnessed the whole incident and related to her that the suspect and his wife were having an argument in front of Phillip’s shop while he was in the process of closing up,
Phillip reportedly came out and told the couple to go over the road where they lived.
It was then that the suspect pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed Phillip to his abdomen.
He then calmly pulled the knife out of Phillip and placed it back into his waist.
He left on a motorcycle.
Phillip’s daughter immediately summoned for help and got her father to the hospital where he subsequently died.
The suspect has reportedly turned himself in.

