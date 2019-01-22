Singh’s ton propels DCC, Everest, Police triumph Khan slams 90 for ECC

Opener Sachin Singh struck a fine century to lead Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a 103-run victory over University of Guyana (UG), while Everest Cricket Club and Police registered wins when the

Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society Second Division 40-over tournament continued on Sunday last.

Host Demerara Cricket Club rattled up 261-1 off their reduced 39 overs, batting first. Singh slammed an unbeaten 166 and added 95 for the opening stand with Garrick Persaud who made 17. The left handed Singh then dominated an unbroken 196-run second wicket partnership with Alphius Bookie to further frustrate their opponents. Singh clobbered 13 fours and 11 sixes in his innings, while Bookie made 44 not out. UG were limited to 158-9 in reply. Linden Austin made 43 and D. Paul 34; Carlton Jacques claimed 3-32 and Steven Sankar 3-47.

At Everest, the host batted first and posted 231-6 from their reduced quota of 35 overs. Amir Khan struck five fours and four sixes in a top score of 90, while Adrian Sukwah slammed seven fours and one six in scoring 61 and Saheed Mohamed 60 with six fours and two sixes. Keon Morris grabbed 3-40

and Rawle Merrell 2-34.

Malteenoes SC responded with 196 all out in 34.3 overs. Marcus Watkins made 60 including four fours and three sixes, while Nicoksie Barker scored 43 w

ith three fours and two sixes and Shaquille Mosley 31 (2×6). Left arm spinner Javed Rasheed claimed 3-26, Travis Persaud 2-43 and Raylex Payne 2-60.

At Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Police scored 191-3 off their allotted 40 overs after they were inserted. Kevon Boodie stroked 53, while Kemol Savory made 47 not out and Andrew Lyght Jr 44. Devon Lord took 2-27. GCC were set a revised target of 149 from 24 overs following a rain interruption and were bowled out for 138. Mavendra Dindyal made 47, while Deonarine Seegobin got 22 and Lord 19; Eon Rodrigues had 2-13, Jason Heyliger 2-30, Hemchand

Persaud 2-41 and Raun Johnson 2-42.

At MYO, the game between the host and Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) was abandoned due to rain. Batting first, GYO were 185-4 in 32 overs when play was halted at 13:05hrs. Chris Deonarine was unbeaten on 82 while Eon Hooper made 35. A reliable source informed Kaieteur sport that when the rain came, the pitch was exposed for too long to the showers (before the covers came on) which was the primary reason that the game was called off.