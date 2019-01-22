Real estate agent slapped with fraud charge

A man who told the court that he is a real estate agent was yesterday charged and remanded to prison after being slapped with three fraud-related charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Miguel Dino, of 115 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Dino is accused of going to a city bank where he pretended to be a representative from John Snow Research Training Inc. and cashed a $1.2M cheque.

The first charge stated that on January 3, 2019, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged one Citizens’ Bank cheque in favour of himself, purporting to show that same was genuinely issued by John Snow Research Training Inc.

It was further alleged that, on the same day, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $1.2M from Citizens’ Bank, with a forged document, purporting to show that same was signed by one Tonia Newton, the secretary of John Snow Research Training Inc.

The last charge stated that, on the same day and the same location, with intent to defraud, he gave to Citizens’ Bank teller, Sonia Drakes, one forged Citizens’ Bank cheque, issued by John Snow Research Training Inc. He denied the allegations after they were read to him.

Attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey, who represented Dino, asked that her client be released on reasonable bail, citing that he is not a flight risk and will return to court for the trial.

However, Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss made serious objections to bail being granted to Dino, citing that he gave conflicting addresses to the court and the police. She added that the defendant gave bank officials 15 different addresses while transacting business at the institution.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Dino went to the bank and pretended to be a representative of the company and produced a cheque for $1.2M.

A representative from the bank later observed several discrepancies as it related to the cheque and they called Newtown, who told them that she did not issue any cheque to the defendant.

The police were then called in and, upon viewing the CCTV footage, they observed Dino entering and exiting the bank around the same time the cheque was cashed. An investigation was then carried out and he was arrested and taken into custody.

The Magistrate, after listening to the Prosecutor, remanded Dino to prison.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 4, 2019.