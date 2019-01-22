Providing infrastructure for athletes development is priority – Bartica Mayor Marshall Congratulate new BFA President, Alden Marslowe

By Franklin Wilson

Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall has disclosed that he is very pleased that a key stakeholder in the Town, the Bartica Football Association (BFA) has been able to get its act together and is up and functioning once again under the Presidency of Alden Masrlowe.

Marshall was speaking with Kaieteur Sport recently about plans for the robust development of sports facilities in the Town that will have a positive impact on the development of youths who are hungry to have their talent showcased and honed with the ultimate aim of representing Guyana.

“I say key stakeholder because most of the youths play football, so our responsibility over the next few months will be to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place. So we have works going on at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, we also have additional works that will happen at additional grounds within the Township but we want to put the infrastructure in place so that the stakeholders e.g. the BFA, the volleyball, basketball and cricket associations will have the necessary infrastructure and resources to execute and provide for our young people.”

Marshall noted that, unfortunately Bartica do not have too many options when it comes to advancing in any one sport discipline, stating that athletes would have to leave the area to pursue careers.

“If you want to advance in sports you would probably have to move out of Bartica and probably live in Georgetown, so we want to change that so we have a major role to in terms of putting the necessary infrastructure in place.

As it stands, we only have one ground that is equipped and of a high standard that is undergoing a major upgrade as regards the field; the Community Centre Ground which also has a basketball and volleyball court. But by 2020, at least three grounds in the community would be well developed and meeting the needs of various sporting disciplines.”

The rehabilitated community center building can accommodate table tennis and other indoor sports and was funded by the Municipality through its subvention, while the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Department of Culture Youth and Sport has funded the courts and the stand as well as the playing surface presently under construction.

Mayor Marshall is also working towards hosting sports teams from other areas and informed that come April, he is working towards hosting the inaugural Mayors Cup in Bartica.

“We hope to attract especially teams from the new towns, we hope to have Mahdia, Lethem and also we’ll see how it goes with Mabaruma. Waramadong, right in this region, they have a very strong team and we want to bring them down so we’re hoping with the support of the BFA to have the first Mayor’s Cup in April for the Regatta season and of course incorporate other teams coming in. So that too will help to build our capacity and put the community on show.”

Naming of New Stand – Neil Hernandez

Marshall pointed out that it is always important to remember outstanding persons in the sports arena who would have contributed positively and made an impact on the lives of others as a positive role model.

He shared that Bartica has produced numerous standout athletes and officials the likes of Diane Ferreira-James a former FIFA Referee, current President of the Guyana Football Federation Wayne Forde and the Late National Footballer, Neil Hernandez after who a new stand would be named in his honour.

“We have started consultations and we’re looking to name the pavilion after Neil Hernandez, a great son of the soil who had great potential and a player who contributed well at the club and national level. Neil also had great influence among the youths but unfortunately we lost him at a very young age. There are many others out there who would have also and are good role models but we want to start with him {Neil} to remember him and the good work he did.”