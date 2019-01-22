Patrick Ford Memorial set for Feb 17 T&T to send team list tomorrow – GBA

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) in collaboration with Alford McDonald will host the second edition of the Patrick Ford memorial tournament on February 17 at the National Gymnasium. This will be the GBA’s first International Card for the year and will have 15 bouts.

President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle told Kaieteur Sports yesterday that TTBA’s President Cecil Forde has confirmed that the list of the Trinidad & Tobago Boxing con

tingent for this card will be sent to the GBA tomorrow.

“We told the TTBA what the divisions we wanted to focus on; the Middleweight, Bantamweight, Lightweight, Welterweight, Junior Welterweight and Light Heavyweight and they will send their list on Wednesday. St Lucia and Suriname have confirmed participation and will send the lists of their teams by Friday,” Ninvalle informed.

Ninvalle also informed that the rankings for Guyana’s top six Elite boxers are Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist and Caribbean and National bantamweight champion, Keevin Allicock (1), Middleweight Desmond Amsterdam who moved from 3 to 2, Welterweight Colin Lewis who slipped from 2 to 3, Lightweight Jamal Eastman (4), Markenber Pierre (5) and Sean Griffith (6) ahead of Pan Am Games scheduled for April.

The GBA head who had applied to AIBA for the Caribbean Boxing Championship (CBC) to be made a qualifier for the Pan Am Games, said he should get response on this today.

Ninvalle said that the GBA has plans to honour 1978 Commonwealth Gold Medalist Winfield Braithwaite.

“Braithwaite won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games and did well for Guyana in Amateur Boxing and we are looking to honour him for what he did for Amateur Boxing,” said Ninvalle.

In addition to the Patrick Forde Memorial, the GBA have cards named after Terrence Ali, Lennox Blackmore and Mike Parris, Guyana’s only Olympic Medalist who won Bronze in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. (Sean Devers)