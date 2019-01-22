Latest update January 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jury empanelled as 16-yr-old goes on trial for murder

Jan 22, 2019 News 0

A jury has been empanelled in the Berbice High Court as a 16-year-old goes on trial for a murder committed in 2017.

Killed: Deonarine ‘Baba’ Laljit

The teen is on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed jury for the murder of Deonarine ‘Baba’ Laljit, 37, a taxi driver, of No. 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
The incident is said to have occurred on July 5, 2017. The man was reportedly murdered in his car by the teenager on the Line Path, Corriverton Public Road. He was stabbed in the neck. Laljit was a father of two.
The lad is being represented by Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan. Attorney-at-law Mandel Moore is prosecuting for the State. After the jury was empanelled and the indictment read, there was an adjournment.

More in this category

Sports

Singh’s ton propels DCC, Everest, Police triumph Khan slams 90 for ECC

Singh’s ton propels DCC, Everest, Police triumph Khan slams 90 for...

Jan 22, 2019

  Opener Sachin Singh struck a fine century to lead Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a 103-run victory over University of Guyana (UG), while Everest Cricket Club and Police registered wins when...
Read More
Providing infrastructure for athletes development is priority – Bartica Mayor Marshall Congratulate new BFA President, Alden Marslowe

Providing infrastructure for athletes development...

Jan 22, 2019

Arinze Chance breaks national indoor record

Arinze Chance breaks national indoor record

Jan 22, 2019

Patrick Ford Memorial set for Feb 17 T&T to send team list tomorrow – GBA

Patrick Ford Memorial set for Feb 17 T&T to...

Jan 22, 2019

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt Concacaf/GFF Club Marketing Workshop conclude

Forde urges participants to put into practice...

Jan 21, 2019

Bris’O’ promotions Bikini ‘Boxing’ 2 set for Bartica Regatta

Bris’O’ promotions Bikini...

Jan 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]