Jury empanelled as 16-yr-old goes on trial for murder

A jury has been empanelled in the Berbice High Court as a 16-year-old goes on trial for a murder committed in 2017.

The teen is on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed jury for the murder of Deonarine ‘Baba’ Laljit, 37, a taxi driver, of No. 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident is said to have occurred on July 5, 2017. The man was reportedly murdered in his car by the teenager on the Line Path, Corriverton Public Road. He was stabbed in the neck. Laljit was a father of two.

The lad is being represented by Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan. Attorney-at-law Mandel Moore is prosecuting for the State. After the jury was empanelled and the indictment read, there was an adjournment.