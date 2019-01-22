I felt I did not have clear majority -Frank Anthony on surprise withdrawal from PPP race

Saturday’s pullout from a presidential candidate race of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) by Dr. Frank Anthony caught many by surprise. It was widely believed that he was the frontrunner.

However, shortly before the midday vote at Freedom House – headquarters of the PPP- Anthony and two others – Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Gail Teixeira – announced their withdrawal.

There were no immediate explanations from Anthony, a former Minister of Sport under the PPP. He left Freedom House shortly after the vote.

Last evening, the PPP former youth leader disclosed that he made the decision to withdraw after it became clear he could not receive a majority vote.

He, like Persaud, threw his support behind Anil Nandlall, the sole competitor who remained in the race with Irfaan Ali. Ali received the overwhelming number of votes – 24 out of the 35 votes.

According to Anthony in a Facebook post, the 19th of January was a significant day for the PPP. “It was the day that our 2019 presidential candidate was decided. I wish to extend congratulations to comrade Irfaan Ali. As many of you know, I had signaled my interest in becoming a candidate. I subsequently decided to withdraw my candidacy, and many have asked me why I made this crucial decision.”

According to Anthony, while he knew that he had the support of some of his fellow Central Committee members, he felt I did not have a clear majority of votes to a win.

“I decided that it was appropriate to withdraw and gave my support to Anil Nandlall. I want to assure you that in the circumstances, it was the right decision to make. I wish to thank each of you who have supported and motivated me over the years to continue to work in the best interest of the party and people of our country.”

Anthony said the decision to exit the race was not an easy one.

“…but as leaders, we are often called upon to make tough and selfless decisions. I did it with the belief that it was in the best interest of the party and country. I want to thank comrades for the opportunity to be considered, and I remain a humble servant of the people of Guyana.”