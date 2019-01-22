GPHC provides clarification on treatment of dead cancer patients

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has provided clarification on the death of two young cancer patients.

In a statement to the press, the hospital noted that “speculative information is being circulated regarding the treatment and adverse reaction of several children who are suffering from cancer in our Paediatric Wards after the administration of medication”.

The administration of the GPHC said that it is aware of this situation and has launched an investigation to determine the reason for the adverse reaction to the medication.

“That investigation involves the interviewing of all medical persons directly involved, along with an assessment of the medication administered. Further, the usage of that medication has been discontinued.”

“While the investigation continues, we advise members of the public to resist the urge to speculate on what is a sensitive matter and to await the findings of the investigation.

The GPHC reassures the public that every life is precious to its staff and every death is distressing. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Public Health, the Pan American Health Organization, World Health Organisation and other agencies in an effort to improve the services we provide to our patients.”

“At the interim, GPHC express our sincerest condolences to the parents, relatives and friends of the children who were involved in this tragic situation. The hospital wishes to assure them that we will provide full answers upon completion of the investigation.”

Reports had indicated that three-year-old Roshnie Seegobin and Corwin Edwards died while undergoing treatment for leukemia at GPHC. Seegobin succumbed last Saturday while Edwards passed away earlier in the week. The third child, six year-old Sherezer Mendonca, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Relatives of the children said that GPHC officials have not been forthcoming with information about the incident.

However, an official confirmed the deaths to Kaieteur News and stated that a report will be released when an ongoing investigation is completed.

Hospital staffers who treated the children are said to be ‘devastated’ by the incident. Information indicates that the children’s conditions worsened rapidly after they were administered with an injection.

Meanwhile, relatives of Sherezer Mendonca, who is still hospitalized, are praying for a miracle.

They said that it was only last December that the family found out that the bubbly six-year-old had leukemia.

She was hospitalized briefly at the Suddie Hospital before being transferred to the GPHC, where the cancer diagnosis was made.