Foetus left on parapet at Liliendaal

Persons traversing the Liliendaal Embankment yesterday morning around 06:00 hours got the shock of their life, after discovering a foetus on the parapet.

Police received a report of a foetus being on the road corner and discovered same when arriving on the scene.

It was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home for storage and it is expected an autopsy will be performed.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, witnesses claimed seeing a silver grey Toyota Premio pulling up to the corner of the road. Two doors were then opened, and a woman was seen stooping down.

One witness, who was driving by at the time, thought the young woman was urinating.

After realizing that the woman was there for an extended period, the man told Kaieteur News that it looked suspicious.

The man said the woman got back into the car and the vehicle drove off. A passerby raised an alarm after noticing the foetus in the grass.