Fiscal incentive for oil need careful analysis – NRGI says there’s a risk of govt. giving away too much

When it comes to the petroleum sector, it is not uncommon to see governments providing individual companies or groups of companies, with investment incentives or tax incentives, which serve as additions or amendments to the legislated fiscal regime.

According to the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), these alterations may attract some investment, provide government revenue, and are sometimes used to encourage companies to continue extraction through to the mature stage of the project life cycle.

NRGI noted however, that such incentives can be problematic, and therefore, careful analysis is always needed by emerging producers such as Guyana to ensure that its leaders are not putting the nation at risk of giving away too much.

Expounding further on this matter, NRGI said that the incentives can be problematic for four reasons.

The Institute said that first, tax competition between countries is a growing phenomenon in which governments try to attract capital away from their peer countries. However, as all countries “race to the bottom,” the result merely reduces global tax rates, without necessarily attracting more capital.

Second, NRGI said that there is a risk that a government gives too much away. It explained that economic conditions are constantly changing. It said that a project that is profitable one year may not be the next, and vice versa.

NRGI added, “Investment incentives do not usually take this into account and risk sacrificing revenue on a project that would have been profitable even without the incentive.”

Moving on to its third reason, NRGI said there is a risk that investment incentives are not given on a purely economic basis, but as a result of lobbying.

And the fourth point for consideration is that those investment incentives create multiple fiscal regimes, making tax administration more difficult.

According to NRGI, investment incentives are best avoided, but if a government does use them, it is better to make changes to the overall fiscal regime than provide incentives to individual companies.

NRGI said that taxation in accordance with legislation makes it more likely that changes are being made in the interests of the country, rather than as a result of company lobbying of individual officials. Furthermore, NRGI said it is better that investment incentives are limited to deductions from the tax base rather than consisting of complete exemptions from taxes, such as tax holidays.

It said that this ensures that the authorities still collect information on the taxpayer that is useful for the administration of other taxes.

It added, “For example, information on royalties is useful for the collection of corporate income tax, and vice versa. Investment incentives sometimes proliferate when different government agencies, such as the ministries of finance, commerce or investment, are able to give incentives. However, limiting discretion to one authority can be helpful.”