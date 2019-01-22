Latest update January 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Female court-regular jailed again after stabbing man in neck

Jan 22, 2019

A woman, who is said to be in the habit of beating men, including her lovers, and was recently released from jail, has been jailed again for unlawful wounding.
Gem Rosmund Cadogan, 50, of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice is a mother of three. She is well known to the authorities and is a court regular. She was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Rambarran Sheopaul, 47, a cane cutter of Adelphi, East Canje Berbice. The incident is said to have been committed on 11th November at Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Berbice. `
The case for the Prosecution as presented by Inspector Althea Solomon was that the accused and the victim are known to each other, since they reside in the same area.
Around 23:45 hrs on the day in question, Sheopaul was among a number of persons at a fun day at the Goed Bananen playfield. He was at the time consuming alcohol with friends when the accused came up to the group and an argument ensued.
Cadogan then broke a bottle and stabbed Sheopaul to the neck. The man was subsequently treated for his wound and Cadogan was later arrested and charged. She appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where she was found guilty.
The court was told that Cadogan is a regular drinker and substance abuser. She was jailed for six months in 2014 for unlawful wounding her lover. She was also on an attempted murder charge, which was committed in 2014 on a pensioner. She was also jailed for that crime.
In November 2017, while in a drunken state, she was accused of burning her one-bedroom cottage. In 2018, she was jailed for 10 months on another unlawful wounding charge.

