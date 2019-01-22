El Niño-like conditions ravaging Region Six agri sector

In August 2018, the Hydromet Department issued a statement about transitioning to a drier period from a normal period in Guyana using the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) model. Against this

backdrop, the period between September and December 2018, drought-like conditions were predicted.

Following a recent publication on pumps deployed by NDIA, Region Six farmers contacted this publication, and asked for a thorough investigation in relation to pumps being deployed, and stating that the situation being described as recoverable is far-fetched.

Preliminary reports suggest that 8,000 acres of rice are at risk, especially those on the front lands, from Tain to 51 Backdam and 52-74 Backdams. More than 75 cash crop farms have been affected and over 8,000 cattle are without feed and water.

It was revealed that more than 8,000 acres of rice are at risk of being lost between No. 74 Village and Cromarty Village. More than 8,000 acres of lands are still yet to be cultivated, which represents 13% of the available land uncultivated.

Rice cultivation for the current crop usually starts in December of the preceding year and total available land in Region Six is around 65,000 acres per crop. This in effect suggests that Region 6 will see a production drop of as much as 25% of total acreage accounting for potential loss and non-cultivation.

Most of the fields visited are between 20 days to 35 days. El Niño-related drought is one of the most important limiting factors to food security worldwide. Drought interferes with agronomic traits such as vigour, biomass, plant height and yields.

Rajendra Persaud, Chief Executive Officer of Nand Persaud Company Limited, in a telephone interview stated that the front lands are mainly affected. When Kaieteur News visited some of the fields owned and operated by relatives of Nand Persaud’s, it was found that more than 75% of the fields are in dire need of water, with several localized sections already affected by drought.

There are serious implications for farmers, millers and the surrounding businesses. Many farmers have loans, capital investment, and there are also persons dependent on employment, since rice remains the foremost of agriculture.