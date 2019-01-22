E’bo man taken into police custody dies hours later – Wife detained for questioning

A carpenter from the Essequibo Coast died under mysterious circumstances last Sunday night, while in police custody at the Anna Regina Police Station.

The deceased, who has since been identified as 46-year-old Om Singh, was reportedly taken into custody following reports of a domestic disturbance.

A brother of the deceased, Suresh Prabunauth, explained to this publication that the father of five was arrested around 9:45 p.m. by ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol Unit.

According to him, the unit received a call from a neighbour, who reported that there was a heated argument between Singh and his wife.

Singh was subsequently arrested at his home in Alma Street, Danielstown, Essequibo Coast, and was taken to the station.

Kaieteur News understands that the man’s daughter Nalini Singh, visited her father shortly after his arrest, during which time she saw him lying on a bench motionless. She noted that sometime about 02:30hrs yesterday, ranks informed her that her father had died.

Family members indicated to this publication that Singh was taken to the police station in good health and his sudden demise is puzzling.

Relatives are further claiming that something went wrong at the Police Station, resulting in Singh’s death. They further believe that he was only transported to the Suddie Public Hospital after his death, and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police in response gave a completely different story.

Based on a police source, Singh was arrested after a patrol was stopped by his wife, who they claim reported the domestic disturbance.

Police also said that the couple was intoxicated and involved in a fight, during which Singh was hit to the face with an object by his wife.

While at the Anna Regina police station, both Singh and his wife requested that a warning be served.

According to police, Singh later complained that his face was feeling numb.

The man was then transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he remained under police guard. Singh reportedly went into a seizure and later succumbed while being treated at the medical institution. The man’s wife is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. Singh’s body is at the Onderneeming Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.