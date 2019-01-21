West Indies First Class cricket Hodge’s masterful ton helps Hurricanes to 2-Wkt win Jaguars 14-match unbeaten streak broken

By Sean Devers

It was the last round of 2017 season when Leewards Hurricanes handed Guyana Jaguars their last defeat 15 matches ago and yesterday in gloomy conditions at Providence in the fifth round of the West Indies of Regional First-Class tournament the Hurricanes repeated the dose with an exciting two-wicket win to halt Guyana’s unbeaten streak.

In the 45-match history of this tournament the Jaguars have lost four matches; in the inaugural tournament Barbados beat them, while it was the Hurricanes who won the other three, including today.

The 31-year-old Monchin Hodge reached the ropes 14 times, faced 320 balls, batted for 417 minutes in a masterful 127 which led Hurricanes to 296-8.

Man-of-the-Match Hodge, from tiny Island of Anguilla, followed up his 158 against the Red Force with his second century for the season and fourth at this level.

The rock solid right-handed Hodge, the leading run-scorer this season with 470 runs, shared in a 153-run second wicket stand with 21-year-old Keacy Carty who made 67 from 193 balls, 226 minutes with nine fours.

Hodge also shared in a 42-run partnership with Terrence Ward (25) and a 59-run stand with Guyanese born Jason Peters (37*) who deposited Test Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for six with the scores level.

The tournament’s leading bowler Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul captured 4-43 to take his wicket-tally to 28, while Romario Shepherd (2-45) and Kemo Paul (2-69) offered support.

The Hurricanes not only had to overcome leaders and four-time defending Champions but also the illness to eight of their players on the third day when the entire post Lunch session was lost because of this issue.

Watched by a small but raucous gathering in the Green Stand, Hurricanes began the day in overcast conditions on 32-1, needing another 259 to win and with the game in the balance.

Overnight batsmen Hodge and Carty were well set and Carty got going with a boundary off Clinton Pestano before bringing up the 50 with three fours in an expensive 25th over by Pestano.

On a very good track prepared by head Curator Habib and his team, Carty spanked Rutherford for two boundaries in the same over before Hodge stroked Paul for four to post the 100 in 33 overs.

Both batsmen played solidly before the Hodge reached his 25th First-Class fifty from 97 balls with seven fours, while Carty from the Island of St Maarten, got his eight First-Class half-century from 138 balls, 161 minutes with eight fours before a short shower caused a four-minute stoppage.

The pair continued to play confidently and by Lunch had added 125 runs in the season as Jaguars gave away free runs with ordinary fielding.

After the interval, Carty added five to his lunch time score before he provided Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble with 21st dismissal when the impressive Paul brushed his edge to finally break the century stand and leave the score on 162-2.

The Jaguars slowed down the tempo and restricted the scoring in the second session before Hodge flayed Rutherford four, while Akeem Saunders (5) stroked Paul for four before he was trapped LBW to Permaul at 180-3.

At Lunch, Hodge, drooped on 58 by Skipper Leon Johnson off Permaul, was still there with his team on 197-3 and although it was an improved session for the Jaguars, with 94 more to get in the final session the advantage was with the visitors.

After the break Hodge found a useful ally in Ward and together the pair inched their team closer to victory but with dark clouds swirling over the Providence sward, Hodge reached his ton which took 285 balls, 348 minutes and was decorated with 11 fours.

The Jaguars struck a double blow when Shepherd removed Ward (25) and the dangerous Rakeem Cornwall (1) in the space of a run as the Hurricanes slipped to 123-5 and with rain threatening, the Jaguars were back in the hunt.

The last hour began with the Hurricanes needing 51 in a minimum of 15 overs and Hodge reduced the target with a couple of disdainful pulls off Pestano for boundaries.

The fans urged their team on as the Jaguars players moved around in slow motion with the ground staff on stand-by with the covers on the boundary edge.

Permaul, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker struck twice in the same over to leave the score on 282-7.

Hodge was caught and bowled for 127 at 282-6 and Orlando Peters was bowled for a duck at 286-7.

With the scores level, Permaul struck again when he had Jerimiah caught at point before Jason Peters, whose Mother was buried in Mahaicony yesterday, lofted Bishoo for six to win the match in style.

This was the first time since 2011 since he was appointed Coach, that Guyana were without their former Head Coach Esuan Crandon who has been elevated to Windies Assistant Coach.

Jaguars will have a free week before traveling to Trinidad for the sixth round from January 31 to February 3.

Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 196 (Chris Barnwell 58, Leon Johnson 44, Keemo Paul 32; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-70, Damion Jacobs 3-15) and 269 (Clinton Pestano 46, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 40, Romario Shepherd 39, Trevon Griffith 37; Rahkeem Cornwall 6-70).

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 175 (Damion Jacobs 34, Terrance Warde 30, Rahkeem Cornwall 29, Akeem Saunders 28; Clinton Pestano 4-50, Romario Shepherd 2-29) and 296 for eight (Montcin Hodge 127, Keacy Carty 67, Jaison Peters 37 not out, Terrance Warde 25; Veerasammy Permaul 4-43).