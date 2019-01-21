Repeat offenders remanded for $13.1M robbery

Repeat offenders Patrick Smith and Lynton Trotman found themselves in court once again before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a joint charge of break and entry and larceny.

They were both remanded.

The men who appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts denied the charge which alleged that between January 10, 2019 and January 11, 2019 at King Street Georgetown, they broke and entered Bassant’s Trading and stole $13.1 Million, property of Bissoondyal Deosingh.

Trotman was represented by attorney at law Euclin Gomes who in an application for bail informed the court that his client is 25 years of age and lives at Lot 28 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. He further stated that Trotman is the father of one child.

Smith, who was unrepresented, is unemployed, 27 years old and resides at Lot 146 Curtis Street, Albouystown Georgetown.

Both of the accused were silent as the court was told that they are known to the police with several charges of similar nature. They would have also served time in prison.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail given the fact that the men had previous charges of similar nature.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly then remanded the defendants until February 11, 2019.

According to reports, on January 10, 2019 the owner of Bassant’s Trading left the cash in a safe on the second floor of the building secured. The following day it was discovered by the owner that the safe was tampered with and the cash mentioned in the charge along with some documents were missing.

Police viewed Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and later arrested the suspects. Trotman was allegedly found with $410,000 in his possession. A sum of $2 million along with the documents was recovered.

A third suspect, Elton King, allegedly admitted to dropping off and picking up the two accused in his vehicle, along with another man after they committed the act. King allegedly received $1.3 million as his share.

Furthermore, when King was questioned he denied knowing the two accused and any involvement in the robbery. Based on advice received from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) no charge will be made out against King, but he will be used as a witness into the matter for the prosecution.