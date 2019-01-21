Linden fire victims get push start with donation from Govt. Ministers

Two families that lost their homes in the latter part of 2018, were on Saturday recipients of construction materials which will take them a far way in rebuilding their homes. Thirty-eight zinc sheets and a bale of cement were presented by Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, Valarie Adams-Yearwood. Contributing significantly to the donation as well was Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally.

Minister Adams-Yearwood noted that the donation is a representation of the Government’s promise of a good life for Guyanese and more so understanding the struggles of the citizens.

“The Government that promised you the good life, the APNU+AFC Government, I want to say to you that we understand your struggle, we understand your loss and we are helping you to regain your life, to put your houses back together and I know that several other citizens of Linden and around Guyana would come on board to join us to give you back your home,” Minister Adams-Yearwood said.

Receiving the materials was patriarch Oscar Anthony who lost his home at Lot 120 Silver Town Wismar in November. Seven persons are now homeless after the ordeal. Anthony shared the two-story home with his reputed wife Brenda Temple and seven other relatives. The lower flat was rented to a tenant who has three children.

Matriarch, Roslyn Gordon was also presented with zinc and cement by the minister. In fact, this is the second donation that Gordon is benefiting from. The first was done by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell and Wainwright Bethune along with Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon. Over 700 blocks, a load of sand, food and clothing and zinc sheets were donated.

Minister Adams-Yearwood noted that while the materials would not give them an entire house, it would take them a far way.

“I trust that these building materials will go a far way in building back your life, I know that this can’t rebuild your house, but of course it will take you a far way,” she said.

Both Anthony and Gordon expressed immense gratitude to the Government of Guyana for not turning a blind eye to their plight.

The rebuilding process of the Gordon’s family has commenced with the donation from Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.