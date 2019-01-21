If powers that be think Canada is a joke they will end up being the jokers

The Police Commissioner told a press conference that Charrandass Persaud is being investigated for bribery and if possible could be extradited from Canada. If the Police Commissioner and the Cabinet think that the RCMP (the Canadian equivalent to the FBI) is a joke, they will get a rude awakening.

If the Police Commissioner and the Cabinet think that you could give the RCMP bubble gum and call it evidence, then they will be reduced to jokers by one of the top law agencies in the world. If the Police Commissioner and the Cabinet think that Canadian authorities are going to send back Charrandass without studying all the angles into the investigation of Charrandass, then they don’t know a damn thing about the role of Canada in world politics.

If the Police Commissioner and the Cabinet think that the world is not watching how the Charrandass scandal is unfolding then, they know nothing about the world. People have started to laugh at the APNU+AFC regime. They turned out to be more deceitful that the politicians that lied to the UK population about the benefits of Brexit.

The APNU+AFC got into government denouncing corruption and bribery during the Jagdeo/Ramotar years yet to date they cannot come up even with evidence of a pen stolen although they have the great Clive Thomas leading the battlefield at SARA and SOCU is on the warpath. In fact, so incompetent is the anti-corruption investigations that the troops on the ground are facing humiliation.

Jennifer Westford was freed. Nizam Hassan was freed. The court has stopped the trial of Irfan Ali. They still can’t find the killer of Courtney Crum-Ewing. They still can’t extradite Aeshwar Deonarine for accusation of defrauding GPL of $27 M. They can’t locate $5M American that was paid for government’s shares in GTT. Despite a Commission of Inquiry, they cannot come up with any accusation of the act of killing against one security officer, not even one in the massacre at Lindo Creek. But they know Charrandass was bribed. And they think the world is not watching at the circus.

? Is this country destined to suffer eternally? The Police Commissioner was preferred to the person who was next in line, David Ramnarine. It was said that he was the better choice. One would like to think so. One hopes so. My opinion is that that we are returning to authoritarian culture where the public service is forced to take unprofessional edicts from party bosses. Timothy Jonas of ANUG is the latest victim of a creeping fascistization in Guyana. His senior counsel status has been revoked

The Chronicle is oceanic evidence of this fascistization. The Chronicle has published personal data relating to Charrandass that should never be released on request by politicians but only by an order of a court of law. Those are private data that should be protected by the state. The intention by ruling politicians to manipulate the Chronicle since the no confidence motion is incandescent.

In the reign of the PPP, the Chronicle did not go consistently after a particular party leader as the Chronicle has done to Mr. Shuman of the Amerindian oriented Liberal and Justice Party. I have been informed that the Shuman onslaught is a campaign birthed in the Office of the Prime Minister with the knowledge of the Prime Minister.

The chairman of the board of the Chronicle, Geeta Chandan is a personal friend. Her husband, Joel Edmond, is a personal friend. Both are lawyers. How can Geeta tolerate what the Chronicle is doing, the gutter level that the Chronicle is mired in? The board’s seminal role is policy-making. The Chronicle is violating the sacred norms of journalism. Geeta was a victim of authoritarian government. Fate works strangely. She turns around and becomes a puppet of authoritarian mandarins.

Do our rulers think Guyanese are fools that we do not see perverted and lustful political instincts behind the denunciation of Charrandass, then they are fooling themselves. Politicians live in a world of make belief. If certain people think that they can come up with flimsy evidence and tell the nation they have discovered criminal conduct against Charrandass, then they are into crass self-deception.

If powerful politicians think that they can get away with political persecution so that illegal power can occupy and control Guyana, then their minds are living back in the days of Forbes Burnham. We are living in the 21st century.