I will work with Jagdeo as part of PPP team – Arfaan Ali

People’s Progressive Party’s Presidential candidate Guyana, Irfaan Ali says that he and Former President, Bharrat Jagdeo will work as a team, along with the other leaders of the party.

He was at the time responding to questions as to whether Jagdeo will be ‘pulling the strings’ in Ali’s campaign.

“I see myself as part of a team, and not as an individual. I see myself as part of the People’s Progressive Party team.”

He said that the onus of the party is not on furthering any individual’s political policies, but the policies of the party as a team.

“That team will be widened. That team develops an agenda; a programme that I’m committed to. I’m committed to the manifesto of the People’s Progressive Party which has, at its heart, the interest of the people; and the reversal of all the policies during the last three and a half years that affected all the vulnerable people.”

On his work relationship with the general secretary, Ali said “I see myself as a team and I see the general secretary of the People’s Progressive Party as a great asset to Guyana. I see him as a great asset to the party. I see him as someone who has served tremendously well and someone who has a lot to offer.”

Jagdeo had indicated to the press, on the same day that he does not intend to step back from the campaign, now that Ali has been elected. He said that he has a mission to return power to the PPP and that he would not renege anytime soon. His intention, he claimed, is to campaign rigorously until the party is safely in government.

Asked how he intends to avoid being overshadowed by Jagdeo, Ali said “The use of an asset has nothing to do with overshadowing. I think this is a team approach. This is not an Irfaan Ali approach. This is a team approach to government. This is a PPP approach; implementing the policies, programmes; the manifesto of the PPP.”

He denounced what he referred to as rumour-mongering and propaganda, aimed at discrediting his credibility as a presidential candidate.

Jagdeo said that, though he’s not stepping back, there is a place for Ali; that he will have to be more outgoing and “make himself available to the press”.

“I have to go across the country, bring activists together and ensure we keep our promises.”

The PPP general secretary said that he will be working harder than ever.

Asked how he will deal with the perception that Jagdeo is ‘pulling the strings’, Ali responded “I don’t know what you mean by pulling strings but what I could say is that, if you have such a great asset, if any organisation has such a great asset, it is in the interest of that organisation and for the country to deploy that asset and to use that asset as fully as possible for the betterment of the Guyanese people.”

He said his experience as Minister of Housing and Water and as Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce demonstrates his readiness and ability to assume the office of the President of Guyana. While serving in these positions, Ali said that there were very “challenging targets but we were able to realize all of them.”

“At the end of the day, it is the delivery to the people. It is meeting the expectations of the people. It is improving the lives of all our people. And let me say this. The focus must be on all our people. The policies and programmes of the PPP will be inclusive of all the people of our country. We have to ensure that all benefit. We have to ensure that young people benefit, the elderly benefit, women benefit. We have to ensure that all of Guyana becomes part of this developmental push and agenda that will push this country forward.”

Ali is the youngest of the group who had contended the PPP’s presidential nomination. He was believed to be a favourite of Jagdeo, among the contenders, for the nomination. However, the former minister is currently connected to multiple controversies, as he has been charged with 19 fraud-related offences, and his tertiary education credentials are being questioned.