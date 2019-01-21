Hit-and-run driver kills auto technician, injures friend

Tragedy struck at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway last Saturday, when a hit-and run driver struck and killed one man and injured his friend.

Dead is Brian Basdeo, a 21-year-old auto body technician from Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. At the time, Basdeo was steering a car that was being towed for repairs.

According to reports, Basdeo’s friend was driving the other car when Basdeo asked him to stop to investigate an unusual noise that his vehicle was emitting.

But while he was checking the car, another vehicle, which was being driven at a fast rate, struck him.

Basdeo was hurled several feet away. He allegedly died on the spot. The vehicle also struck Basdeo’s friend, but the driver failed to stop.

The two injured men were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend however, was transferred to the GPHC.