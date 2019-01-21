Hit-and-run driver kills auto technician, injures friend

Latest update January 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Tragedy struck at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway last Saturday, when a hit-and run driver struck and killed one man and injured his friend.
Dead is Brian Basdeo, a 21-year-old auto body technician from Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. At the time, Basdeo was steering a car that was being towed for repairs.
According to reports, Basdeo’s friend was driving the other car when Basdeo asked him to stop to investigate an unusual noise that his vehicle was emitting.
But while he was checking the car, another vehicle, which was being driven at a fast rate, struck him.
Basdeo was hurled several feet away. He allegedly died on the spot. The vehicle also struck Basdeo’s friend, but the driver failed to stop.
The two injured men were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend however, was transferred to the GPHC.
Jan 21, 2019President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde challenged participants of the Concacaf facilitated two-day Club Marketing Workshop, which c oncluded yesterday, to strive to implement...
Jan 21, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
The Police Commissioner told a press conference that Charrandass Persaud is being investigated for bribery and if possible... more
Whichever presidential candidate the PPPC had thrown up, was bound to have been found to be unfavorable by supporters of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]