Guillermo Escarraga wins Suzuki ANSA Motors Guyana inaugural golf tourney

The 2019 golf season kicked off at the LGC in Grand style as over 50 golfers registered for the ANSA Motors – Guyana inaugural golf tournament on Saturday last.

This was the first time in years that such a major tournament has been played in January at the LGC – thanks to the hard work by the executive committee led by President Aleem Hussain and by the grounds crew led by Deanand Bissessar.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and excitement as golfers vied for top places in the three Flight categories for which 1st and 2nd places were awarded prizes, and as Ansa Motors showcased their brand, supported by contributions from their sister company Top Brands beverage division Heineken and Dewar’s. Suzuki motors definitely added to the tremendous atmosphere as they showed off their Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, Swift and Vitara models, attracting the attention of both players and spectators, several of whom wanted to take one home at the bargain price of $4.8M all taxes and duty included.

Brand Coordinator, Brigeshwar Arjun, supported by a team of attractive and knowledgeable brand ambassadors, expressed that they were extremely pleased for the opportunity to support golfing in Guyana and to showcase the fine quality of Suzuki vehicles. In fact, anyone who could not make it to the LGC and wishes to test drive a brand new Suzuki vehicle or get information on how affordable it is to own one, can stop by the Ansa Motors showroom at 64 Beterverwagting Industrial Site, East Coast Demerara, telephone 592-220-0455. Mr. Arjun also thanked the golfers for coming out with such enthusiasm as most players stayed on late into the night to celebrate their victory and prizes supplied by Ansa Motors, Heineken, and Dewar’s.

Managing Director of ANSA McAl, Troy Cadogan, strove to represent the company in the tournament with a valiant effort but it was Macorp’s Guillermo Escarraga who with a dominant net 63 emerged as the champion for this magnificent tournament.

Guillermo – who was barely edged into 2nd place in the previous weekend’s Club President’s tournament – playing in the 19-28 Flight category, drove, chipped and putted superbly to lead the whole tournament in fine champion style.

Scores and top performances at the end of the day showed that many golfers’ performances have been improving and one can expect very keen competitions throughout the rest of this year.

Top 5 scores in the 0-9 Flight were returned by reigning Guyana Open champion Avinash Persaud 82/1; Club President, Aleem Hussain 80/9; Richard Haniff 77/9; 2nd place winner Mike Mangal 74/9; and 1st place winner Patrick Prashad 68/9.

In the 10-18 handicap Flight top 6 scorers were: 1st – Ayube Subhan 67/17; 2nd – Aasrodeen Shaw 68/16; followed by Ian Gouveia 69/16; Lekhnarine Shivraj 72/17; Patanjalee Persaud 73/16 and Satrohan Tewari 73/16.

In the 19-28 handicap Flight, top scorers were: 1st – Guillermo Escarraga 63/22; Robert Hanoman 72/28; followed by Maxim Mangra 73/28; Troy Cadogan of ANSA McAL 74/26; and Videsh Persaud 74/28.

Guillermo Escarraga was also the overall winner with the fantastic Best Net of 63, while Patrick Prashad copped the Best Gross prize with 77 strokes. Satrohan Tewari was adjudged golfer with the Longest Drive while Lekhnarine Shivraj was the Nearest to The Pin.

For information on how you can host an event or tournament at the LGC or begin to learn and play the game free of cost for equipment or lessons, please contact the club at 645-0944, or 220-5660, or simply stop by at the Club during 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at your convenience.

The club expressed thanks to the Ansa mcal group for their commitment to the sport and the LGC.