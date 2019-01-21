Georgetown Mayor joins in city clean-up

Latest update January 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Newly elected Georgetown Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine yesterday led city councillors in a clean-up operation in the city.

Georgetown Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine (centre) joins in the clean-up operation.

Top priority for the recently elected mayor and city council is to return the city of Georgetown to the garden city, as it was once referred.
Over the weekend, the councillors  got down into the streets to commence the process.
The exercise is a collaboration between the Mayor, councillors, admin staff and volunteers. The clean-up exercise took place at Russell Square around the Stabroek Market area and around Parliament Building.
Councillor of Constituency 13, Trichria Richards said that the initiative arose from the need for councillors to be more visible and to work with the citizens of Georgetown.
Richards said, while the city is financially strapped, we are brainstorming and coming up with creative ways to keep the city clean and healthy” she explained.
Richards stressed that the councillors will work to restore dumpsites to green spaces within the city.
“The mayor and councillors are committed to the cause, and will continue to work collectively to change the optics of the city council by being more action oriented and responsive to the needs of the people,” Richards underscored.
Other councillors involved included Shonelle Smith-Daniels, Denroy Tudor and Eketa Edwards along with Director of Solid Waste Management, Walter Narine.
Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, addressing the mayor and councillors recently at their inauguration ceremony, called on them to hit the reset button and breathe new life into the city.
The minister said while Georgetown has had its challenges, it has equally had its successes. He said through the empowerment of local democracy, the city has begun the herculean task of rising from its once denigrated status to retain its former status.
“I firmly believe that the city is poised for even further transformation. This transformation will only be possible if each of you commit yourself… Now is not the time to apportion blame, but rather an opportunity for us to hit the reset button,” the minister said.

