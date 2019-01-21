Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt Concacaf/GFF Club Marketing Workshop conclude

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde challenged participants of the Concacaf facilitated two-day Club Marketing Workshop, which c

oncluded yesterday, to strive to implement what they would have learnt during what was a hectic and interactive time of learning.

Facilitated by Concacaf Professional Football Development Instructor and Marketing Instructor at Schulich School of Business – York University, Vijay Setlur and held at the Guyana Olympic Association, Lilliendaal, Railway Embankment, the workshop covered a wide range of topics that enlightened the participants on being more aware of the marketing landscape within the realms of sports marketing, branding and brand management aimed towards sustainable corporate partnerships.

“I think the key message is that we try to put a lot of this into practice. At the federation we will start preparing what I consider the next steps and I can tell you that one of the first things we will be doing is that we will be asking each one of you to conduct some level of survey within the space that you operate.”

Forde noted that it is important for one to understand the environment that they are operating in which is very critical to developing a marketing strategy.

“We want to ensure that this group somehow works together and support each other as we try to develop these marketing strategies.”

Participants were drawn from the federation’s Elite Clubs and Members Associations and among those attending were Fruta Conquerors, Buxton United, Victoria Kings, Milerock, Den Amstel, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton United, West Demerara FA, Essequibo Pomeroon FA, National Association of Women’s Football, Upper Demerara FA, East Demerara FA, Bartica FA, East Bank FA and Coaches Association among others.