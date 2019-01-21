Latest update January 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt Concacaf/GFF Club Marketing Workshop conclude

Jan 21, 2019 Sports 0

Participants of the GFF organised, Concacaf facilitated two-day Club Marketing Workshop pose with federation President Wayne Forde and facilitator, Concacaf Professional Football Development Instructor and Marketing Instructor at Schulich School of Business – York University, Vijay Setlur following the conclusion yesterday.

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde challenged participants of the Concacaf facilitated two-day Club Marketing Workshop, which c

Vijay Setlur receives a token of appreciation form GFF President, Wayne Forde.

oncluded yesterday, to strive to implement what they would have learnt during what was a hectic and interactive time of learning.
Facilitated by Concacaf Professional Football Development Instructor and Marketing Instructor at Schulich School of Business – York University, Vijay Setlur and held at the Guyana Olympic Association, Lilliendaal, Railway Embankment, the workshop covered a wide range of topics that enlightened the participants on being more aware of the marketing landscape within the realms of sports marketing, branding and brand management aimed towards sustainable corporate partnerships.
“I think the key message is that we try to put a lot of this into practice. At the federation we will start preparing what I consider the next steps and I can tell you that one of the first things we will be doing is that we will be asking each one of you to conduct some level of survey within the space that you operate.”
Forde noted that it is important for one to understand the environment that they are operating in which is very critical to developing a marketing strategy.
“We want to ensure that this group somehow works together and support each other as we try to develop these marketing strategies.”
Participants were drawn from the federation’s Elite Clubs and Members Associations and among those attending were Fruta Conquerors, Buxton United, Victoria Kings, Milerock, Den Amstel, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton United, West Demerara FA, Essequibo Pomeroon FA, National Association of Women’s Football, Upper Demerara FA, East Demerara FA, Bartica FA, East Bank FA and Coaches Association among others.

 

More in this category

Sports

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt Concacaf/GFF Club Marketing Workshop conclude

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt ...

Jan 21, 2019

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde challenged participants of the Concacaf facilitated two-day Club Marketing Workshop, which c oncluded yesterday, to strive to implement...
Read More
Bris’O’ promotions Bikini ‘Boxing’ 2 set for Bartica Regatta

Bris’O’ promotions Bikini...

Jan 21, 2019

West Indies First Class cricket Hodge’s masterful ton helps Hurricanes to 2-Wkt win Jaguars 14-match unbeaten streak broken

West Indies First Class cricket Hodge’s...

Jan 21, 2019

Caesar and entire GAPLF Executive elected unopposed

Caesar and entire GAPLF Executive elected...

Jan 21, 2019

Guillermo Escarraga wins Suzuki ANSA Motors Guyana inaugural golf tourney

Guillermo Escarraga wins Suzuki ANSA Motors...

Jan 21, 2019

Deosarran century, Ramraj six-wkt haul hand Lusignan ‘A’ huge win

Deosarran century, Ramraj six-wkt haul hand...

Jan 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]