Deosarran century, Ramraj six-wkt haul hand Lusignan ‘A’ huge win

A shot-filled century by skipper Krishna Deosarran and a six-wicket haul from Chanderpaul Ramraj guided Lusignan ‘A’ to a 237-run victory over Cane Grove

when the East Coast Cricket Committee SPR Enterprise 40-over tournament continued yesterday.

Openers Shazeem Ali and Steve Ramdass handed host Lusignan ‘A’ a solid start after they decided to bat in hazy conditions.

The pair timed the ball well as they added 106 before Ramdass was lbw to Rayaad Zaman for 40 with four fours.

Ali struck six fours and two sixes in a fluent 65 before he was dismissed hit wicket off Ajay Persaud at 142-2.

The left-handed Deosarran anchored the innings as he executed some decent shots on both sides of the pitch almost untroubled.

Deosarran rotated the strike well and was quick to dispatch the wayward balls. He counted three fours and 10 sixes before he was caught off Maniraj Sewkarran for a brutal 118.

Vishnu Ramjeet slammed one four and six sixes in a cameo 59 as Lusignan ‘A’ rattled up a challenging 330-6.

Huckumchand Baldeo took two wickets for Cane Grove.

19-year old pacer Vickram Doodnauth produced an incisive spell to rock Cane Grove early on before 15-year old left arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj destroyed the middle and lower order with steady bowling.

Doodnauth had Rayaad Zaman caught for three before uprooting the stumps of Yugeshwar Umroa for 14 to reduce Cane Grove to 20-2, in reply.

Ramraj, who played for Guyana U15 in the Regional tournament last year, then picked up wickets at regular intervals as Cane Grove were bowled out for 93 in 19.3 overs.

Chavez Ajeday top scored with 27, while Ajay Baldeo made 24.

The game was interrupted by rain in the latter stages, but the hard working groundsman Andrew Dhanraj ensured the contest was completed following the showers.

Ramraj bagged 6-20 from 5.3 overs, while Doodnauth claimed 3-52.