Latest update January 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Caesar and entire GAPLF Executive elected unopposed

Jan 21, 2019 Sports 0

Former national
powerlifter and multi
talented athlete,

The 2018 GAPLF Executive which returned en bloc! Seated from right Ms. Runita White, Ms. Nadina Taharally, Ed Caesar and Andrea Smith. Standing from right, Erwyn Smith, Martin Webster, Andrew Austin and David Gomes.

Ed Caesar, was returned for his fourth consecutive one-year term as President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) when that entity held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday last at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue in the City.
The entire Executive was retuned en bloc following presentations by Caesar, General Secretary Andrea Smith and Treasurer, Colin Austin.
Members present were all satisfied with the stewardship of Caesar and his colleagues who have been pulling out all the stops to ensure championships are held apart from athletes travelling overseas to represent the Golden Arrowhead.
The 2019 Executive Committee reads: Ed Caesar – President, Nadina Taharally – Vice President, Colin Austin – Treasurer, Andrea Smith – General Secretary, Runita White – Public Relations Officer/Organising Secretary, David Gomes – Committee Member, Martin Webster – Committee Member, Erwyn Smith – Committee Member.
Meanwhile, the federation will lift off its calendar year by hosting the first of four annual competitions, the Novice and Junior Powelifting Championships on February 3rd next at the Saints Stanislaus College Auditorium from 10:00hrs. Tickets will cost $1000 and $1500 at the gate.

More in this category

Sports

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt Concacaf/GFF Club Marketing Workshop conclude

Forde urges participants to put into practice what they have learnt ...

Jan 21, 2019

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde challenged participants of the Concacaf facilitated two-day Club Marketing Workshop, which c oncluded yesterday, to strive to implement...
Read More
Bris’O’ promotions Bikini ‘Boxing’ 2 set for Bartica Regatta

Bris’O’ promotions Bikini...

Jan 21, 2019

West Indies First Class cricket Hodge’s masterful ton helps Hurricanes to 2-Wkt win Jaguars 14-match unbeaten streak broken

West Indies First Class cricket Hodge’s...

Jan 21, 2019

Caesar and entire GAPLF Executive elected unopposed

Caesar and entire GAPLF Executive elected...

Jan 21, 2019

Guillermo Escarraga wins Suzuki ANSA Motors Guyana inaugural golf tourney

Guillermo Escarraga wins Suzuki ANSA Motors...

Jan 21, 2019

Deosarran century, Ramraj six-wkt haul hand Lusignan ‘A’ huge win

Deosarran century, Ramraj six-wkt haul hand...

Jan 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]