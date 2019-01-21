Caesar and entire GAPLF Executive elected unopposed

Former national

powerlifter and multi

talented athlete,

Ed Caesar, was returned for his fourth consecutive one-year term as President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) when that entity held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday last at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue in the City.

The entire Executive was retuned en bloc following presentations by Caesar, General Secretary Andrea Smith and Treasurer, Colin Austin.

Members present were all satisfied with the stewardship of Caesar and his colleagues who have been pulling out all the stops to ensure championships are held apart from athletes travelling overseas to represent the Golden Arrowhead.

The 2019 Executive Committee reads: Ed Caesar – President, Nadina Taharally – Vice President, Colin Austin – Treasurer, Andrea Smith – General Secretary, Runita White – Public Relations Officer/Organising Secretary, David Gomes – Committee Member, Martin Webster – Committee Member, Erwyn Smith – Committee Member.

Meanwhile, the federation will lift off its calendar year by hosting the first of four annual competitions, the Novice and Junior Powelifting Championships on February 3rd next at the Saints Stanislaus College Auditorium from 10:00hrs. Tickets will cost $1000 and $1500 at the gate.