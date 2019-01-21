Bris’O’ promotions Bikini ‘Boxing’ 2 set for Bartica Regatta

Latest update January 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
On the heels of the successful Beach Bikini Boxing tournament which was staged November last at the Splashmins Resort, overseas based Guyanese boxing Promoter Seon Bristol, has announced that the second edition is not far away.
During a recent interview with Bristol who has been promoting both amateur and professional boxing in Guyana and overseas for over 20 years, he disclosed that the ‘Bikini Boxing’ 2 event will be part of the list of activities for the Bartica Regatta 2019 which is slated for April this year.
In a bid to help promote and foster sports entertainment and sports tourism in Guyana, the promoter noted that this initiative is a perfect platform and based on the support received at the last event, a much bigger turnout is expected this April.
“It’s a fun event that minimises or has no sense of harm to the participants. This is boxing with a twist”, the promoter noted.
This event features the first all-female fight card in Guyana and all participants should be at least 18-years-old.
Each contestant will be fitted with balloon-like gloves that are specially made to minimise and prevent injuries.
When quizzed about the quality of the bouts, Bristol explained that the participants will undergo about two months of training which will be facilitated by former Guyana and International boxing champion, Shondell Alfred, who will fine tune the ladies’ skills.
The ‘Bikini Boxing 2’ card will feature no less than five bouts, each of which will have three one-minute rounds.
