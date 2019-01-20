West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul, Jaguars late order rally keep game in balance 2nd session lost due illness of players

By Sean Devers

On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth round of the Regional First-Class tournament against leaders and four times defending Guyana Jaguars in the balance when bails were lifted yesterday.

A carefully constructed from 40 from 175 balls and 194 minutes from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, an entertaining 46 from Clinton Pestano who batted 87 balls, 75 minutes with a four and four sixes and a responsible 57-ball 39 from Romario Shepherd who faced 57 balls and batted for 65 minutes and shared in a 57-runs stand with Kemo Paul with two fours in 22, rallied the Jaguars to 269 leaving the Hurricanes to get 291 to win.

The 24-year-old Cornwall had 6-70 for his 15th five-wicket haul and followed up his 4-70 in the first innings to claim his second First-Class 10-wicket match haul and move to 24 scalps as the burly Antiguan continued to spin webs around Caribbean batsman.

By the close the Hurricanes were 32-1 from 16 overs after Skipper Kieran Powell suffered another failure when he was LBW to Kemo Paul for seven at 16-1.

But Monchin Hodge (17) and Keacy Carty (3) were together at the crease with their team needing 259 to win from 98 overs today.

The penultimate day began with the Jaguars on 76-2 and Chanderpaul played with a bit more intent than in his previous knocks and stroked Damion Jacobs sweetly in the gap at cover while Chris Barnwell got going with a boundary before he was caught behind by Guyanese born Jaison Jacobs for 12 off Damion Jacobs at 103-3.

Three wickets fell for nine runs as Chanderpaul fell to Cornwall for the second time in the match, Anthony Bramble (18) was LBW to Cornwall and Sherfane Rutherford (4) was trapped in front by Jacobs as the hosts slipped from 103-2 to 138-6 on a good track and fast outfield.

Shepherd from Berbice and Essequibian Paul joined forces in ‘operation re-build’ and Paul smashed Sheno Berridge for four before dumping Cornwall for four, while Shepherd, who has been consistent with the bat; including 44 and 71, hammered Jacobs for a couple of boundaries just before Lunch.

But after hitting Cornwall back over his head for four, Paul was bowled by Berridge on the stroke of Lunch at 195-7 with Shepherd on 33.

After 158 minutes were lost on the second day due to rain the entire post Lunch session was lost in glorious sunshine due to the Hurricanes’ players suffering from vomiting and Diarrhoea. Seven of the effected players received medical attention at the venue while only Rass Powell had to visit the Hospital.

This resulted in their 47-year-old Assistant Coach Wilden Cornwall, the former Leewards Captain taking the field when play resumed at 14:20hrs after an early Tea was taken.

In the last session, Shepherd was caught behind off Cornwall at 209-8 but Pestano deposited Jacobs for a six and a four in the same over but when four short of his second fifty for the season, the right-hander, with his plaited locks peeping out of his helmet, was bowled by Berridge after adding 59 with Veerasammy Permaul.

Devendra Bishoo, who was with Permaul, his spin twin from Albion, was bowled by Jeremiah Louis for a duck leaving Permaul unbeaten on 15.

Today promises to be an intriguing final day with both teams in with a chance of victory and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

SCOREBOARD

JAGUARS 1st Innings 196

HURRICANES 1st Innings 175

JAGUARS 2nd Innings

(overnight 75 for two)

T Griffith lbw b Cornwall 37

T Chanderpaul lbw b Cornwall 40

*L Johnson b Cornwall 15

C Barnwell c Peters b Jacobs 12

+A Bramble lbw b Cornwall 18

S Rutherford lbw b Jacobs 4

R Shepherd c Peters b Cornwall 39

K Paul b Berridge 22

C Pestano lbw b Cornwall 46

V Permaul not out 15

D Bishoo b Louis 0

Extras (b5, lb8, nb8) 21

TOTAL (all out; 98.3 overs) 269

Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-75, 3-103, 4-129,

5-136, 6-138, 7-195, 8-209, 9-268, 10-269.

Bowling: Louis 17.3-3-49-1, Berridge 12-5-33-1,

Cornwall 39-15-70-6, Warde 1-1-0-0,

Peters 7-3-14-0, Jacobs 22-1-90-2.

HURRICANES 2nd Innings

*K Powell lbw b Paul 7

M Hodge not out 17

K Carty not out 3

Extras (nb5) 5

TOTAL (1 wkt; 16 overs) 32

Yet to bat: T Warde, R Cornwall, +J Peters,

S Berridge, J Louis, O Peters, A Saunders, D Jacobs.

Fall of wickets: 1-16.

Bowling: Pestano 3-1-5-0, Paul 4-1-18-1,

Shepherd 4-2-4-0, Bishoo 4-2-2-0, Permaul 1-0-3-0.

Position: Hurricanes require another 258 more runs

for victory with nine wickets in hand

Toss: Jaguars.

Umpires: S Crawford, P Gustard.