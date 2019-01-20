Top regional performers for CARIFESTA show

(CMC) – Two of the Caribbean’s biggest and internationally known entertainers are scheduled to appear at the CARIFESTA Super Concert when the 14th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) gets underway in Trinidad and Tobago in August.

The organisers have said that Jamaica’s Shaggy and Trinidad and Tobago’s Machel Montano are booked and will headline the Island Beats Super Concert, at the region’s premier arts festival on August 24.

The show will also feature Ricardo Drew from Antigua and CARIFESTA brand ambassadors, Neval Chatelal, Nishard Mayrhoo, and Nailah Blackman.

The CARIFESTA Secretariat said it is currently confirming a third headliner, who will add another dimension of Caribbean flavour to the concert and that tickets for the event go on sale from May 2019 through Sun Tixx Caribbean.

They said that the winner of the IShine Soca Star Competition will receive the opportunity of a lifetime, to perform on the Island Beats Super Concert stage as the CARIFESTA Secretariat seeks to develop and promote new talent.

The roving Caribbean Festival of Arts will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 16-25 under the theme ‘The Tangible and Intangible – Connect, Share, Invest’.