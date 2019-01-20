Oil spill response… Tankers should contribute to funds, have disaster relief contracts with CDC – Greenidge

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge, is of the firm view that the respective regulatory bodies for the looming oil sector should have tankers contribute funds towards oil spill readiness and even have contracts with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on disaster risk management.

In this regard, Greenidge said that when the time comes, his Ministry will be advising Cabinet along these lines.

He said, “Agencies such as the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), among others, should have appropriate legislation for the sector and may wish to require tankers operating in Guyana contribute to funds and to have contracts with the CDC for example, to ensure that disaster relief arrangements are properly in place.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the work of his Ministry will not only be ensuring that the country joins the relevant petro-diplomacy organizations, but to also determine what new internal institutions may need improving, and in what areas.

Just recently, Greenidge noted that Guyana has already signed on to several conventions which will help to offer protection if such an eventuality occurs. These include the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (Bunkers Convention), 2001; and the International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC). He said, too, that Guyana would also be able to benefit from the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds), which provide financial compensation for oil pollution damage that occurs in Member States.

Guyana is also expected to sign on to the Protocol of 1992 to amend the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the move to sign on to the aforementioned conventions is based on advice that the Ministry would have provided to Cabinet, which it subsequently accepted.

Just a few days ago as well, Greenidge noted that Guyana and its CARICOM sister, Trinidad and Tobago, have already initiated talks on the exchange of resources for the former’s oil spill readiness.

The official said that these talks stem from the Energy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed last year between the two parties. While most of the dialogue has been via emails and phone calls, Greenidge said that “an intensive face-to-face encounter” is expected before the end of the first quarter.

Greenidge said, “Discussions opened from the time TT’s Prime Minister (Dr. Keith Rowley) was here last year. The Department of Energy had a couple of exchanges and I spoke briefly at the ministerial level with some of the TT officials regarding the desirability of having an intensive face-to-face encounter before the end of the first quarter. Oil spill readiness is one of the matters which will take centre stage during the encounter.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister also sought to stress that while the responsibility of Guyana’s oil spill readiness does not rest with his Ministry, Cabinet was advised that certain international partners must be engaged on the matter.

The Minister said that there are other things to be done regarding the issue of oil spill readiness, but this will be handled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Energy Department, and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

In addition to the efforts being undertaken by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Natural Resources Ministry is in the process of seeking international help on various issues, two of which include crisis management in the petroleum sector and boosting Guyana’s preparedness for oil spills.