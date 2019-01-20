Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Jan 20, 2019 Sports 0

 

Defending champs Bent Street pose with their hardware following last year’s win in the inaugural competition.

The second edition of the Magnum Mash Cup is set to kick off on February 2, at the National Gymnasium.
According to a member of the Organising Committee, Esan Griffith, the competition will be played over nine (9) days and once again he is promising enthralling action for the fans with most of the country’s top futsal teams expected to participate for prize monies totaling in excess of $900,000.
The winning team will receive $500,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
The other playing dates are: February 5, 9, 13, 16, 19, 21, 24 and March 3 when the final will be played.
The confirmed competing teams thus far are: defending champions Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Leopold Street, Sophia, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Albouystown-A, Channel-9 Warriors, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Kitty Hustlers, Plaisance, Melanie, Vryheid Lust, Agricola, Mocha, Silver Bullets, Swag Entertainment, Showstoppers and ESPN among others.

Meanwhile, the Launch of the tournament will be done on Tuesday at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine on Queen Street, Kitty starting from 13:00hrs.
Teams are being asked to send at least one representative.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul, Jaguars late order rally keep game in balance 2nd session lost due illness of players

West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul,...

Jan 20, 2019

  By Sean Devers On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth...
Read More
GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO thump GNIC; GDF overcome Police despite Savory’s half century

GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO...

Jan 20, 2019

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Jan 20, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Zone Defending Champions Showstoppers off to winning start

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West...

Jan 20, 2019

GMRSC confirms dates for Endurance and Drag race meets

GMRSC confirms dates for Endurance and Drag race...

Jan 20, 2019

GFF hosts CONCACAF-facilitated Marketing Workshop

GFF hosts CONCACAF-facilitated Marketing Workshop

Jan 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]