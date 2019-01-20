Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

The second edition of the Magnum Mash Cup is set to kick off on February 2, at the National Gymnasium.

According to a member of the Organising Committee, Esan Griffith, the competition will be played over nine (9) days and once again he is promising enthralling action for the fans with most of the country’s top futsal teams expected to participate for prize monies totaling in excess of $900,000.

The winning team will receive $500,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.

The other playing dates are: February 5, 9, 13, 16, 19, 21, 24 and March 3 when the final will be played.

The confirmed competing teams thus far are: defending champions Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Leopold Street, Sophia, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Albouystown-A, Channel-9 Warriors, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Kitty Hustlers, Plaisance, Melanie, Vryheid Lust, Agricola, Mocha, Silver Bullets, Swag Entertainment, Showstoppers and ESPN among others.

Meanwhile, the Launch of the tournament will be done on Tuesday at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine on Queen Street, Kitty starting from 13:00hrs.

Teams are being asked to send at least one representative.