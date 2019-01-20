Labourer, 19, killed by drunk driver on E’bo roadway

Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 19-year-old labourer became the first road fatality on the Essequibo Coast this year, when he was struck down on Friday evening on the Onderneeming Public Road.
Rajendra Anauge, of Section B, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, was reportedly struck from behind by a speeding motorcar, sometime around 18:40 hrs.
At the time of the incident, Anauge was proceeding on foot north along the Onderneeming Public Road with his cousin. The motorcar bearing licence plate PSS 7038, was driven by a 23- year-old resident of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.
Police enquiries have so far determined that the vehicle was also proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road, at a fast rate of speed, and while negotiating a turn, the driver lost control and collided with the pedestrian.
The victim was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state, but later succumbed. The driver, who failed a Breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation. The post mortem is scheduled for the next week.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased remains in grief and utter disbelief.
Apart from his mother, Omawattie Singh, and father Vidur Anauge, the teen also had two siblings and a young wife. The dead teen’s grandmother reflected that his dream of owning his own home was never realized.
Jan 20, 2019By Sean Devers On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth...
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Please Google the following words, “Mother and boyfriend accused of killing boy crushed to death in car.” Here is what... more
A grouping of professional organizations and independent Guyanese came together and launched a highly successful boycott... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]