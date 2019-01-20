Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Labourer, 19, killed by drunk driver on E’bo roadway

Jan 20, 2019 News 0

 

A 19-year-old labourer became the first road fatality on the Essequibo Coast this year, when he was struck down on Friday evening on the Onderneeming Public Road.

Dead: Rajendra Anauge

Rajendra Anauge, of Section B, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, was reportedly struck from behind by a speeding motorcar, sometime around 18:40 hrs.
At the time of the incident, Anauge was proceeding on foot north along the Onderneeming Public Road with his cousin. The motorcar bearing licence plate PSS 7038, was driven by a 23- year-old resident of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.
Police enquiries have so far determined that the vehicle was also proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road, at a fast rate of speed, and while negotiating a turn, the driver lost control and collided with the pedestrian.

Relatives of the dead teen

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state, but later succumbed. The driver, who failed a Breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation. The post mortem is scheduled for the next week.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased remains in grief and utter disbelief.
Apart from his mother, Omawattie Singh, and father Vidur Anauge, the teen also had two siblings and a young wife. The dead teen’s grandmother reflected that his dream of owning his own home was never realized.

 

The vehicle that was involved in the accident

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul, Jaguars late order rally keep game in balance 2nd session lost due illness of players

West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul,...

Jan 20, 2019

  By Sean Devers On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth...
Read More
GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO thump GNIC; GDF overcome Police despite Savory’s half century

GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO...

Jan 20, 2019

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Jan 20, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Zone Defending Champions Showstoppers off to winning start

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West...

Jan 20, 2019

GMRSC confirms dates for Endurance and Drag race meets

GMRSC confirms dates for Endurance and Drag race...

Jan 20, 2019

GFF hosts CONCACAF-facilitated Marketing Workshop

GFF hosts CONCACAF-facilitated Marketing Workshop

Jan 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]