Labourer, 19, killed by drunk driver on E’bo roadway

A 19-year-old labourer became the first road fatality on the Essequibo Coast this year, when he was struck down on Friday evening on the Onderneeming Public Road.

Rajendra Anauge, of Section B, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, was reportedly struck from behind by a speeding motorcar, sometime around 18:40 hrs.

At the time of the incident, Anauge was proceeding on foot north along the Onderneeming Public Road with his cousin. The motorcar bearing licence plate PSS 7038, was driven by a 23- year-old resident of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

Police enquiries have so far determined that the vehicle was also proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road, at a fast rate of speed, and while negotiating a turn, the driver lost control and collided with the pedestrian.

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state, but later succumbed. The driver, who failed a Breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation. The post mortem is scheduled for the next week.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased remains in grief and utter disbelief.

Apart from his mother, Omawattie Singh, and father Vidur Anauge, the teen also had two siblings and a young wife. The dead teen’s grandmother reflected that his dream of owning his own home was never realized.