Int’l Charity provides evaluation support to Doobay‘s Medical Centre -as facility seeks to expand charitable work

The International Development & Relief Foundation (IDRF), one of Canada’s most effective and transparent charities, is providing monitoring and evaluation support to the Doobay’s Medical and Research Centre (DMRC), even as efforts continue to expand the Centre’s service.

As such, Guyanese–Canadian, Winston Kassim, in his capacity as chair of IDRF Global Monitoring, is currently in Guyana to assess the effectiveness of IDRF programmes in the country. The activity is in adherence with Canadian Revenue Agency regulations and IDRF internal monitoring and evaluation policies.

The IDRF Chair told Kaieteur News that the charity has implemented a range of projects throughout Guyana in partnerships with CIOG, National Committee of Sisters Affairs (NACOSA) and the Doobay’s Medical and Research Centre.

These projects have focused on meeting the needs of Guyana’s most vulnerable people and have included enabling orphans and vulnerable children to have better futures by ensuring they have access to education; delivering subsidised or free dialysis sessions to people with renal failure to prevent early deaths; providing health services and medical aid to elderly people who are ill or neglected; conducting comprehensive vocational training that enables vulnerable rural women to learn skills and become more employable.

Over the past five years, IDRF has invested in projects amounting to in excess of GYD $100M and assisted more than 20,000 needy people in various parts of the country. The charity is hoping to extend its work in Guyana.

This is, however, subject to the successful audit of projects it currently supports in the country. Along with IDRF Programme Director Nabil Ali, Mr. Kassim has since commenced the audit of Doobay Medical and Research Centre.

He explained that IDRF is keen on ensuring the Medical Centre utilises its funds for its intended purpose.

The assessment is in keeping with IDRF’s policy of transparency and accountability.

“We have to be accountable to our supporters by verifying that their finances are diverted for its intended purpose. The audit is not just for the centre but all the projects that are supported through IDRF.”

In the case of Doobay’s Centre, Kassim said the IDRF with the core support of Canadians – from the civil and religious groups – particularly the Islamic organizations, this has significantly helped with funding the treatment.

The centre provides approximately 160 dialysis sessions to patients with chronic kidney illness every week. The treatment can cost up to G$15,000 per session.

However at Doobay’s, with the consistent support of IDRF and distinguished Guyanese such as the centre’s founder, Dr. Budhendra Doobay, Mr. Sattaur Gafoor and Ameena Gafoor, patients are afforded dialysis treatment at costs as low as G$6000 per session – and in some cases free of cost.

Patients like Romayne Atkinson have benefited significantly from the charitable venture of Doobay’s Centre. She told Kaieteur News that, for her, the facility is literally a lifesaver. Atki

nson, a teacher by profession, has been receiving treatment at the facility for the past six years at a reduced cost.

The mother of two noted that her sickness has affected her ability to work—she has to attend treatment at the medical facility at least twice weekly. If it had not been for this facility and the work the charity has been doing, the woman said that she isn’t sure that she would be alive.

“They have been a lifesaver in every respect.”

She said that the service offered by the people and supporters is a constant reminder that angels don’t always wear wings.

Similarly, Gloria London travels twice every week from her home in Bare Roots, East Coast Demerara, to the Centre for treatment. The 52-year-old noted that the treatment has helped to get back on her feet again.

“When I first came here, I was in bad shape. I had lost a lot of weight; I had vomited for four months before I was diagnosed, but Doobay’s has been lenient with me, offering treatment at less cost.”

“Even when I don’t have money, sometimes, I come here and I get the treatment…” the woman related.

She added that, without the help of the centre, she shudders to think of where she would be.

“I might not be alive,” she added reluctantly.

In little under a decade, Doobay’s Medical and Research Centre has facilitated treatment for patients in like situations.

The clinic started at a time, when people were being dialysed at G$36,000 (CAD $228) per session. A patient usually requires three dialysis sessions per week.

The scenario was described as a death sentence for many affected by kidney failure. Moved by the state of affairs, Dr. Doobay, the clinic’s founder, looked to provide patients with a more viable option.

Through charitable donations and help from the government, DMRC was able to reduce the fee to G$6,000 (CAD$38) per dialysis. Yet about thirty percent of the patients are dialysed free of charge because they could not afford to pay.

The centre currently provides dialysis for a 100 patients through the support of doctors and nephrologists (from Mc Master University), who visit Guyana every two months to assess and treat the patients.

At present, the Centre is being supported by IDRF as it moves to expand its services. In addition to the dialysis work, the DMRC has added a Pharmacy, X-ray department and Ultrasound machines. There is also the General Practitioners’ service being offered at the Centre.

Mr. Kassim noted that the expansion of the service is in keeping with the goal to make the charitable work of the clinic self-sufficient and sustainable.

“The idea of expanding the services offered is to help the centre offset expenses and make the facility somewhat independent. We have received tremendous help from our donors, and would hope that others would join the worthy cause.”