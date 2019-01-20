HIV/AIDS awareness to be included in Region 10 Mash activities

Raising awareness about HIV/AIDS will be high on the agenda as the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region 10 makes preparation for its 2019 Mashramani celebration.

This is according to Deputy Regional Executive Officer [DREO], Maylene Stephen, who is convinced that “this year will be an exciting year…the Region has planned a packed calendar [of activities] for residents and visitors to the Region.”

According to Stephen, the first of the 13 activities already planned will be a HIV/AIDS sensitisation workshop for schools. The primary objective of this activity, the DREO said, is to educate, inform and sensitize students on the impact and effects of HIV/AIDS.

Stephen noted that the Region has recognised the importance of ensuring that school-age children are fully aware of the dreaded disease.

“Through this, we are looking to educate our young people to behave responsibly, because we know that when we have all these festivities which entail music, some drinking and a lot of parties around the various communities, I think that we need to educate our young people, and even some of our not so young, about having or portraying a responsible sexual behaviour,” said Stephen.

The awareness will fall under a programme being dubbed, ‘the Mashramani Sexual Sensitization Programme’.

It is the DREO’s expectation that through this programme, “our young people can be well educated. It is our dream that our population will continue to grow, but we don’t want at these activities, persons depicting negative social and sexual behaviours or irresponsible behaviours. So, it must be noted that this is critically important, as our focus is to educate and sensitize the public,” the DREO stressed.

The Mashramani activities in the Region are slated to commence on February 9, 2019 with the Region’s hosting of the Carib Soca Monarch Semi-finals which will be held at the Linden- Georgetown Bus Park.

The next activity will be held on February 22, which Stephen said will see three flag-raising ceremonies in Linden, Ituni and Kwakwani being hosted simultaneously.

The activities will include a Regional Coconut Day and, according to DREO, already residents are excited and eager for this event slated to be held by the Blue Berry Hill North Community Development Council at the Co-op Crescent Square.

“I can tell you that already there is significant interest and excitement, as this event will showcase everything coconut. Everything that will be sold and used to advertise will come from coconut…the region will demonstrate the many things that coconut can be used to do, and the public is urged to come out and witness it,” said Stephen.

On February 23, Mashramani Day, the DREO said, the region will be sending a 100-strong costume band to participate in the costume and float parade billed for Georgetown. But according to Stephen, “Our members were of the idea that when we return from Georgetown, persons may still be a bit hyped, so they decided that in the evening on the 23rd, we will host an activity name the River Front Mashramani Swing.”

She noted that the River Front Mashramani Swing will also be held at the Co-op Crescent and is expected to see in attendance persons who would have participated earlier in the Georgetown float parade. The event will also cater to those who were not given the opportunity in Georgetown, Stephen said.

Listed among the activities will be the Linden road Mash Parade set for March 3 at the Mackenzie –Wisroc community centre ground, which will be preceded by the Wet Fete at the Linden/Georgetown Bus Park on March 2 at the Republic Avenue Linden/Georgetown Bus Park. According to the DREO, the Mashramani activities will culminate on March 10 with the Kwakwani Mash parade set for the Kwakwani Water Front to the Kwakwani Park area.

Slated to be included in the Region’s calendar of activities will be the major children Mashramani activities, Stephen added.