Guyana only equipped with minimum education for oil and gas sector – Youths learn at energy forum

Following the unexpectedly large turnout to the previous forum by the Energy Department which was geared at engaging young people about the oil and gas sector, another such event was hosted yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Speaking at the forum, Director of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Floyd Scott, and Registrar of the University of Guyana (UG), Nigel Gravesande, shared the sobering fact that although first oil is months away, Guyana is only equipped with minimum education for the oil and gas sector.

Informing the gathering about the objectives of CTVET, Scott stated that, “The TVET council was created to build and train a globally qualified workforce to meet the demands and challenges of globalization.”

“TVET operates through programmes available at technical institutes throughout the country, which are equipped to train persons for employment both locally and regionally,” Scott stated.

He asserted that, “Our institutes offer 246 occupational standards for 17 sectors; however, only 27 approved standards are currently being done in 8 institutes and none involves the oil and gas sector.”

According to Scott, the council is looking for skilled profiles and support to provide the requisite tools, infrastructure, equipment and experts to facilitate a programme for oil and gas.

Gravesande, meanwhile, pointed out that, “Guyana being a newcomer to such an industry found itself unprepared, and in some cases handicapped in local skills to make a significant contribution to a production that will commence in 2020.”

“UG being the premier leading tertiary education institution had to respond to the gap in the energy and gas sector. The University of Guyana took the critical step of providing a programme for the sector through the faculty of engineering and technology.”

The Registrar enlightened the gathering that beginning in January 2019, in collaboration with the University of Trinidad and Tobago, a new two-year programme, which is an associate science degree in petroleum engineering will be offered for Guyanese geared towards a career in the oil and gas sector.

There was a loud round of applause as the registrar announced that 74 persons would have already signed up to start the programme.

Moreover, both men emphasized that persons can look at the indirect jobs that will be available like clerks, transporters, sanitation workers, etc.

“We must be conscious about the requirements for the oil and gas sector to be considered a valuable member in the supply chain,” Scott stated.

It was stressed that although the local content legislation is not in place yet; there are things in place that persons can be involved in, whether in the oil and gas sector, or sectors around it, so as to reap the benefits from revenues to come from oil production.

One participant recommended that at the next forum put together by the department, there should be persons who already have business entities in place, to be present to give the nation a chance to meet with them and engage about employment.

The Department of Energy is expected to host more fora to reach out to persons in other sectors, so as to give them an opportunity to share whatever resources they have that the oil and gas sector is in need of.

MOVING THE EDUCATION SECTOR FORWARD

According to Gravesande, UG is also working towards collaborating with the University of the West Indies to provide further training for Guyana’s workforce.

And Scott posited that his council is moving to have more experts to provide the necessary advice for training in the sector. He also mentioned that schools below the tertiary level are being targetted to have assessments properly prepare persons for the workforce and the necessary guidance to a career choice.

Director of the Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe, mentioned that based on Guyana’s development priorities, there may be subsidies or scholarships in specific subject areas to cater for persons unable to pay for tertiary education.

IMPACT ON OTHER SECTORS

The numerous questions that were asked about the impact the oil and gas sector will have on other sectors were answered by the panel in quite pragmatic nature – persons should not only rely on the oil and gas sector.

It was recommended that persons who want to see what they are doing represented in oil and gas, can think of ideas, create plans, and approach persons in charge of their sector to have their views considered so that they can also gain by providing whatever they have.

The Department of Energy will be engaging other youths nationwide to empower them to seek solutions for the oil and gas sector, while at the same time sensitizing them about the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) and skill-sets for the youth labour force.